Are the Raiders in the Mix to Trade for Marvin Harrison Jr.? Latest News on Cardinals WR

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport revealed some breaking news on October 10th that Arizona Cardinals’ former No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. will be traded.

“Breaking: the Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade WR Marvin Harrison, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Schefter posted on X. “The team informed Harrison this morning that he will be inactive for Sunday’s game vs Detroit as details of the trade are finalized.”

Are the Raiders in the Mix to Trade for Marvin Harrison Jr.?

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, league sources tell him Arizona wants at least a second-round pick and more in return for Marvin Harrison Jr.

That’s a high price to pay for someone who hasn’t produced like a first-round receiver should, but he’s got all the physical attributes to turn his career around.

The Athletic’s Sam Warren asked Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak recently whether Las Vegas would add another receiver given the injuries with Jalen Nailor and Jack Bech, to which Kubiak replied with, “All things are considered.”

While the team that traded for Harrison hasn’t been announced yet, Adam Schefter revealed that the Houston Texans have been in trade talks with the Cardinals for Harrison, and they could be the team that made the move to acquire the wideout.

“One team that has had Marvin Harrison trade talks with Arizona is Houston, sources tell me and @rapsheet. Houston has been, and is thought to be, square in the mix for Harrison. But as one Texans source said about the team’s interest in Harrison, ‘I can’t confirm or deny at this time.'”

ESPN’s Stephen Holder, who covers the Indianapolis Colts, said they are not involved in trade talks for Harrison. The Colts are where his Hall of Fame dad Marvin Harrison played for.

If the Raiders miss out on trading for Harrison, or simply don’t want to pay the high price that Arizona is asking for, there could be other WR options in the trade block in the coming weeks.

Harrison Likely Isn’t the Only Wide Receiver Who Will Be Traded

According to FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano, multiple NFL sources believe that four other receivers besides Marvin Harrison Jr. could end up on the trade block — Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chris Godwin Jr., Los Angeles Chargers WR Quentin Johnston, and Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy.

“There are a lot of receivers with size, talent, speed that, for whatever reason, don’t seem to be in their team’s plans anymore,” one team executive told Vacchiano. “And some of them aren’t going to cost a lot more than a Day 3 pick. If you need help [at that position], the upside could be high. Sometimes a change of scenery works.”

Perhaps the Raiders wait and see if 1. those guys are actually available closer to the trade deadline on November 10th and 2. if the price is a Day 3 pick or something that won’t cause a major dent in the Raiders’ draft capital.

Regardless, with the Raiders having a great start along with a need at wideout, look for them to be in the mix to make a trade.