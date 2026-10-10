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Are the Raiders in the Mix to Trade for Marvin Harrison Jr.? Latest News on Cardinals WR

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Marvin Harrison Jr.
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 13: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates his touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter of a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Cardinals defeated the Raiders 27-14. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport revealed some breaking news on October 10th that Arizona Cardinals’ former No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. will be traded.

Breaking: the Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade WR Marvin Harrison, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Schefter posted on X. “The team informed Harrison this morning that he will be inactive for Sunday’s game vs Detroit as details of the trade are finalized.”

Could that team be the Las Vegas Raiders? Here’s everything you need to know regarding the Cardinals‘ former first-round pick.

Are the Raiders in the Mix to Trade for Marvin Harrison Jr.?

Marvin Harrison Jr.
GettySANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 27: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, league sources tell him Arizona wants at least a second-round pick and more in return for Marvin Harrison Jr.

That’s a high price to pay for someone who hasn’t produced like a first-round receiver should, but he’s got all the physical attributes to turn his career around.

The Athletic’s Sam Warren asked Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak recently whether Las Vegas would add another receiver given the injuries with Jalen Nailor and Jack Bech, to which Kubiak replied with, “All things are considered.”

While the team that traded for Harrison hasn’t been announced yet, Adam Schefter revealed that the Houston Texans have been in trade talks with the Cardinals for Harrison, and they could be the team that made the move to acquire the wideout.

One team that has had Marvin Harrison trade talks with Arizona is Houston, sources tell me and @rapsheet. Houston has been, and is thought to be, square in the mix for Harrison. But as one Texans source said about the team’s interest in Harrison, ‘I can’t confirm or deny at this time.'”

ESPN’s Stephen Holder, who covers the Indianapolis Colts, said they are not involved in trade talks for Harrison. The Colts are where his Hall of Fame dad Marvin Harrison played for.

If the Raiders miss out on trading for Harrison, or simply don’t want to pay the high price that Arizona is asking for, there could be other WR options in the trade block in the coming weeks.

Harrison Likely Isn’t the Only Wide Receiver Who Will Be Traded

brian thomas jr.
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – OCTOBER 04: Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars makes a catch for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL game at Paycor Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

According to FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano, multiple NFL sources believe that four other receivers besides Marvin Harrison Jr. could end up on the trade block — Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chris Godwin Jr., Los Angeles Chargers WR Quentin Johnston, and Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy.

“There are a lot of receivers with size, talent, speed that, for whatever reason, don’t seem to be in their team’s plans anymore,” one team executive told Vacchiano. “And some of them aren’t going to cost a lot more than a Day 3 pick. If you need help [at that position], the upside could be high. Sometimes a change of scenery works.”

Perhaps the Raiders wait and see if 1. those guys are actually available closer to the trade deadline on November 10th and 2. if the price is a Day 3 pick or something that won’t cause a major dent in the Raiders’ draft capital.

Regardless, with the Raiders having a great start along with a need at wideout, look for them to be in the mix to make a trade.

Isaac Zuniga is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills. He has also covered major sporting events, including the 2026 Super Bowl, 2026 Winter Olympics, and 2026 World Cup. More about Isaac Zuniga

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Are the Raiders in the Mix to Trade for Marvin Harrison Jr.? Latest News on Cardinals WR

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