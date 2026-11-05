Raiders Seemingly Re-Sign Veteran WR

The Las Vegas Raiders have gotten very inconsistent play from their wide receiver this season. Only three wide receivers on the roster have over 100 receiving yards in eight games.

One of those wide receivers is Cody White, who was signed right before the season started. In the first three games, he had three touchdown catches, but hasn’t made much of an impact since.

The Raiders decided to cut White this week. However, it looks like there are still plans to keep him in the building. White was seen at Raiders practice a day after being released.

What that likely means is that the Raiders found a spot for him back on the practice squad. Considering he’s been more productive than players like Dareke Young and Malik Benson, it was a surprise that the team decided to cut him.

They knew there wasn’t a big risk of another team signing him, so they were banking on him returning to the practice squad. White has proven to be a solid veteran for the Raiders to have, but with Dont’e Thornton Jr. returning from injury, it’s easy to understand why they’d want to give a higher-upside wide receiver a chance to make plays.

Raiders Need an Upgrade at WR

The Raiders will be happy to keep White, but there’s a reason he was let go. The team currently doesn’t have any wide receivers who are consistently making plays.

Even Tre Tucker, who has played well, didn’t catch a single pass against the Jets. That’s why ESPN’s Bill Barnwell can see the Raiders making a trade for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

“This would be the ideal, logical landing spot for Brian Thomas Jr.,” Barnwell wrote. “Getting a downfield threat with No. 1 receiver upside would be an upgrade on Tre Tucker, who is admittedly having the best season of his career in advance of free agency. Thomas’ ability to run away from coverage would play up in Klint Kubiak’s offense, and the Raiders would get the 2024 first-round pick for three seasons before free agency.”

Michael Mayer Developing Into More Dependable Player

The Raiders’ offense has still been able to move the ball, and a big reason for that has been thanks to tight ends Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers. The team gave Mayer a contract extension just before the season, and he’s been having his best year yet.

He’s happy that he’s locked in long-term with the Raiders.

“Obviously, the first couple of years here didn’t go the way that I wanted it to go,” Mayer told Raiders.com.

“At the end of the day, [general manager John] Spytek has shown that he wanted to re-sign a draft pick. … I got drafted here and I wanted to stay here and Spytek’s done a fantastic job. And I feel like I’ve shown them the type of person I am and the type of football player that I am, and they wanted me here and I wanted to be here. Loyalty is a two-way street, there’s no doubt about it, and I’m obsessed with being here. I love it here and they want me here, too, so it’s great.”