Chargers Add 1-Game Veteran to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers have added a wide receiver to the practice squad.

The AFC West team announced that they have added Tejhaun Palmer to the team.

“We’ve signed WR Tejhaun Palmer to the practice squad.”

Palmer was a sixth-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft and has played in one game in his career. The wide receiver yet to record a catch in his career.

Before making his way to Los Angeles, Palmer was part of the New England Patriots‘ practice squad.

If elevated in Week 8 against city rivals, the Los Angeles Rams, Tejhaun Palmer could help the Chargers earn their first win of the season.

Chargers Lose Practice Squad Player

Adding Tejhaun Walker comes as a replacement for another member of the practice squad who signed with another team.

Running back Greg Desrosiers was part of the Bolts’ practice squad and signed with the New York Giants early Wednesday.

Desrosiers has yet to play a snap in the regular season, but had an impressive preseason. The RB logged 166 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries in his preseason debut with the Bolts.

Now on his way to the Big Apple (or New Jersey, for that matter), the Chargers had an open spot on their practice squad that needed to be filled.

If Tehjaun Walker gets elevated to the active roster, he would play for his second team since joining back in 2024.

Offense Struggling Due to Schemes

It takes time for players to feel truly comfortable in a new coaching scheme. The Los Angeles Chargers offense seems to be one of those sides that have an issue adapting.

Insider Jason La Confora reported that there has been some internal disconnection between head coach Jim Harbaugh and new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel on how they want the offense to run.

“As we’ve been reporting since early in the season the relationship between McDaniel and head coach Jim Harbaugh did not exactly take off; these two have very different personalities and coaching styles, and the offense has been broken because of it,” La Canfora wrote.

“Quarterback Justin Herbert is having the worst season of his career and has not taken well to this new staff…”

On paper, the pairing of McDaniel and Herbert appeared to be a positive for the offense. But if some small infighting is happening, it could prevent the team from performing at their best.

If the Bolts offense doesn’t fix itself, the Chargers could part ways with either McDaniel or Harbaugh.