Chargers’ Silver Lining on Dark Season Is Getting Noticed

Not much has gone right for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2026.

Sitting at an 0-6 record, they must start thinking about the future. That could start with parting ways with several veteran players and beginning a soft rebuild. However, the Chargers do have some young pieces they can build around long-term.

Los Angeles Chargers Rookie LB Akheem Mesidor is Earning Respect From Teammates

Anthony Gharib of ESPN recently noted that rookie linebacker Akheem Mesidor is beginning to develop into one of the Chargers’ best players. Not only is Mesidor proving himself on the field, but he has already earned a lot of respect from veteran leaders.

“[Mesidor’s] a beast, bro,” safety Derwin James said. “He’s going to be one of the top edges in this league. I can’t wait. I keep seeing him ascend. Very smart, don’t say too many words. Just shows up to work, and I feel like he’s a great reason why the defense is one of the top ones for sure.”

Fellow linebacker Khalil Mack has been impressed by Mesidor’s raw athleticism.

“The different intangibles you need on the edge. Speed. Obviously, the explosiveness. His ability to get off blocks and make tackles. I feel like his tackling was underrated. He’s a great tackler and yeah, his ability to get to the ball. His hustle up on the back side of plays, he’s chasing stuff down on screens. Yeah, it’s just impressive.”

Chargers Must Extend Tuli Tuipulotu to Pair With Akheem Mesidor for the Long-Term

With Mesidor on the rise, Los Angeles would be wise to extend fourth-year linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu. That would keep the duo together for the foreseeable future, and they could develop into one of the premier pass rushing tandems in the NFL.

Tuipulotu earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season after he posted 49 total tackles, 13 sacks, three passes defensed, and two forced fumbles. He is in the final year of his rookie contract, and his price is only going to get higher the longer the Chargers wait.

As for Mesidor, he has recorded 24 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one forced fumble on the season so far. He is getting more comfortable as a pro each week, and plays with a high motor. The 2026 first-round draft pick is proving to be a cornerstone piece of the Chargers’ defense for years to come.