49ers Get Realistic Trade Idea Involving Chargers’ Khalil Mack

The San Francisco 49ers are looking as though they’ll be buyers leading up to the Nov. 10 trade deadline. One area of concern for the 4-0 team is their pass rush depth. The Niners will be getting Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams to bolster the defensive line.

Nonetheless, Bosa is the lone threat that teams might consider double-teaming or focusing on when facing the 49ers’ pass rush. As a result, adding an edge to go along with the veteran will be key.

One potential trade option is Los Angeles Chargers veteran Khalil Mack. Despite the Chargers being 0-4, Mack is producing, as he has three sacks, five tackles for loss, and eight tackles, per StatMuse.

Moreover, Mack has played 182 snaps, leading to a 79.6 overall PFF defensive grade, along with generating 14 pressures, eight hurries, and three QB hits. As for what San Francisco can offer, Chris Landers of FanSided put together a trade idea that would allow Mack to move from Southern to Northern California.

In his trade pitch, Landers has the Niners giving the Chargers a 2027 conditional fourth-round pick for the 35-year-old.

“Mack would have a transformative effect on this front seven, forming one of the better duos in the league once Bosa finally returns (fingers crossed on that front),” Landers wrote in an Oct. 8 article.

“He would also provide some much-needed Bosa insurance, as we all saw in last year’s playoffs how hard it is to mount a Super Bowl run without necessary depth.”

49ers Have Been Able to Get By Without Edge Production

Furthermore, Landers believes that the Niners have been able to go without Bosa for some of their games, but their schedule has allowed them to get by without needing that edge rusher that opposing teams need to prepare for.

“The Niners’ 4-0 start shouldn’t mask the fact that they’ve managed just six sacks on the season so far, only three of which have come from defensive ends in the wake of Nick Bosa’s injury issues,” Landers added in his article.

“The Dolphins, Cardinals, and Broncos are not exactly an offensive gauntlet; San Francisco shouldn’t let early-season success lull it into a false sense of security.”

Niners Urged to Reunite with Jauan Jennings Before Deadline

Speaking of trades, San Francisco 49ers on SI’s Grant Cohn believes the Niners need to be calling the Minnesota Vikings to reunite with Jauan Jennings.

“Jauan Jennings is available for the right price if the 49ers are interested in trading for him, according to a source,” Cohn said in an Oct. 7 video on his YouTube channel. “The Vikings gave him a signing bonus worth $4.5 million. But so far this season, he has two catches for nine yards, and apparently there are some personality issues that have gotten old fast.

“If that’s truly the case, I’m not surprised because I think that’s what happened with Jauan Jennings last season… I think he rubbed a lot of people on the Niners the wrong way, and they didn’t seem to make much of an effort to bring him back. So, he’s been humbled. He’s doing nothing. The Vikings don’t want him. The Niners should call the Vikings.”