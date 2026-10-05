Chargers Urged to Make Franchise-Altering Decision After 0-4 Start

The 2026 season may already be a wash for the Los Angeles Chargers.

They are off to an 0-4 start, making their chances to get to the postseason minuscule. Combine that with having to play arguably the toughest schedule in the NFL, along with being in the stacked AFC West, it may be best for the Chargers to start thinking about the future. That could mean making a difficult, franchise-altering decision.

Los Angeles Chargers Urged to Explore Trade for QB Justin Herbert

Herbert is off to a terrible start in 2026, throwing for just four touchdowns and six interceptions on the season. As good as he has been at times throughout his eight-year NFL career, Herbert has still yet to win a playoff game. Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated believes it’s time for the Chargers to at least consider moving on from Herbert.

“I can’t believe it has come to this point, but it’s time the 0–4 Chargers explore every option for how to best rebuild this team, including the possibility of trading Herbert (19-of-31, 189 yards, TD, 2 INTs), who struggled in the 30–23 loss to the Seahawks.”

It would be disheartening to give up on a talent like Herbert, but sometimes a change of scenery is what’s best for both sides. Manzano went on to compare the potential scenario to the Detroit Lions trading Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff.

“This is not a debate about where Herbert ranks among the league’s best quarterbacks. I’m only using Stafford as an example for what can occur after a change of scenery. The Lions rebuilt their roster with a bounty of picks, and Stafford became a surefire future Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion after joining the Rams.”

Chargers Could Get New Life Moving on From Justin Herbert

The Chargers have been down this road before. They stayed committed to Philip Rivers for 16 years, but never came close to winning a Super Bowl. Manzano continued by pointing out how Los Angeles could revamp its roster with the haul it would get for Hebert.

“If the Chargers net multiple draft picks for Herbert and land a top-five pick as a result of their own miserable season, they could get a top quarterback and top wide receiver in what should be a loaded NFL draft. Think Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Miami quarterback Darian Mensah, or Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker and Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. There would be endless combinations with a handful of early picks, even enough for a stout interior offensive lineman.”

Dealing Herbert would also open up a lot of salary cap space. He is currently on the fourth year of a $262,500,000 contract that runs through the 2029 season.