Mike McDaniel Makes Bizarre Statement Regarding His Own Job Security With Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are struggling. In turn, Mike McDaniel is struggling. Those might be the understatements of the century, but it’s shone a spotlight on everyone associated with the Chargers through the first four weeks of the NFL season.

The Chargers haven’t won a game yet this season. They sit at 0-4, and are one of just five teams still searching for a win on the year (Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Chargers head coach, Jim Harbaugh, isn’t used to losing like this. But this NFL season has certainly landed him outside of that comfort-zone as well.

That’s why Harbaugh was required to field questions about the job security of his newly appointed offensive coordinator (Mike) McDaniel only four weeks into the regular season. That interaction from earlier this week was anything but comfortable.

Mike McDaniel Gives Weird Answer on His Job Security With Chargers

And now, McDaniel is answering questions about his own job security. While speaking to reporters on Thursday, McDaniel made a rambling, but interesting statement regarding his job security with the Chargers. The clip comes from Ari Meirov on X (@MySportsUpdate).

“I don’t have, I think it’s probably about 0% entitlement, and I don’t, I don’t, uh…I know in this league, particularly in the first block, um, you’re going to be held accountable. Um, and, so, it doesn’t…like, uh, when you have high expectations, and you’re getting the results we’re getting, and you’re 0-4, that’s pretty standard operating procedure that I’ve seen in the National Football League in my experience. And that’s forever the case.

Everybody that’s paying attention. Every fan, everybody wants the Chargers to do better. And, um, so, in that, I’d be foolish, or I’d feel entitled if I didn’t expect there to be disappointment that comes with the territory of the job.

Um, and, uh, so the, if you want things to change, and narratives to change, you have to change them through action. Um, collectively, if um, if our results are better, that’s the only thing that matters. So, it’s pretty easy for me to focus on what I need to focus on. I don’t expect to get praised through failure,” McDaniel said.

Wow! That’s one long-winded, awkward way of saying McDaniel understands his job his not secure. He also appears to understand the fans want the team to do well. And lastly, he knows he needs to change what he’s doing and find a way to succeed.

McDaniel Will Try To Turn Around Chargers Offense

A 30-23 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion, Seattle Seahawks in Week 4, is what put the Chargers at 0-4. It’s the first time they’ve gone winless through their first four games since 2017. While the 1992 Chargers are still the only team in NFL history to make the playoffs after losing their first four games, the 2026-27 NFL season doesn’t feel quite as promising.

On January 26 of this year, McDaniel officially became the OC of the Chargers. Since then, he’s been in charge of the team’s offense. Unfortunately though for him, his team has yet to win a game, and has scored more than 16 points in a game only once so far this season.

For McDaniel’s sake, and everyone employed by the Chargers, the football-world should hope they find a way to score more than 16 points, AND WIN, in Week 5. That opportunity will come when the host their division-rival, Denver Broncos on Sunday.