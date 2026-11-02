NFL Insider Rips Chargers Coach Jim Harbaugh Amid 0-7 Start to 2026 Season

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he Chargers hit rock bottom. Losing 24-9 to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season, the team is 0-7 to begin a campaign for the first time since 2000. The Chargers’ playoff hopes are in severe peril and if they don’t win soon, this offseason could see major changes made. Coach Jim Harbaugh is harboring the blame for the team’s slow start, especially with the offense– led by offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel– struggling to score points.

Harbaugh’s tenure in Los Angeles reached a new low after the loss to the Rams. NFL insider John Frascella shared a clip on his Twitter/X account of Harbaugh declaring that Justin Herbert will become one of the greatest quarterbacks in league history. Fast forward to now, Herbert is having the worst season of his career. Frascella had some choice words in his post regarding the situation.

Frascella’s Comments

Frascella declared that Harbaugh ruined Herbert’s career by making a bold claim like that and failing to put him in a situation to succeed. Under McDaniel, the Chargers’ offense is among the league’s worst, with Herbert registering five touchdowns and 10 interceptions through seven games.

“Jim Harbaugh RUINED Justin Herbert’s f—–g football career,” Frascella wrote. “NO ONE should be saying ridiculous stuff like this to the media. Justin Herbert is gonna be the greatest quarterback of all time, a guy who literally cannot win ONE Playoff game??? This is why Herbert’s career is destroyed.

“Because Harbaugh spends time spitting complete nonsense like this instead of focusing on the tactical reality of fixing Herbert’s many flaws.”

Herbert struggled once again in Week 8, throwing for 257 yards but with two interceptions and no touchdowns. It is his third multi-interception game this season and the second straight game that he has failed to throw a touchdown pass.

Harbaugh’s Tenure with the Chargers

Harbaugh joined the Chargers ahead of the 2024 season, right after guiding the Michigan Wolverines to their first national title since 1997. Since taking over as the Chargers’ coach, the team made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons (2024 and 2025), finishing 11-6 both years. However, they have failed to make it past the AFC Wild Card Game. The Chargers lost to the Houston Texans in the wild card in Harbaugh’s first season in 2024 and lost to the New England Patriots in last season’s wild card round.

Harbaugh is coaching for his job this season, and at 0-7, the Chargers are in a deep hole. No team in NFL history has made the playoffs after starting 0-7, and the goal for the team now is to create a solid foundation for the future. If they can pick up some wins along the way, that would be good.