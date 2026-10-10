NFL Punishes Chargers 1-Touchdown WR After Week 4 Loss

After being expected to be a playoff contender to start the season, the Los Angeles Chargers aren’t looking like it.

LA is one of the last winless teams and currently has the fourth-worst scoring offense, averaging 16.8 points per game.

The team has struggled to put points on the board the first four weeks, but looks to find their groove in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos.

Before hosting the divisional rival, the NFL has announced that it will punish a member of the Bolts’ receiver room before the showdown.

NFL Punishes Chargers Second-Year Weapon

Before facing the Denver Broncos, the NFL has announced it’s fined LA Chargers wide receiver Tre Harris.

The Bolts weapon will be fined $9,870 for an unnecessary roughness call that involved striking, kicking or kneeing in the first quarter at the 12:30 mark.

The WR is currently in his second season in the league and has been quarterback Justin Herbert’s favorite weapon this season.

Harris has hauled in 209 yards for 13 catches on 22 targets this season. The former Ole Miss Rebel has yet to log a touchdown catch this season.

Due to the injuries surrounding the receiving room, Harris has been used a lot more by offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. But with the opportunity, the wide receiver has been showing out. If he continues at this pace, barring any setbacks, Harris will easily have a new career best in every stat.

This is Tre Harris’s first fine of the season and the first fine for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mike McDaniel Opens Up About Job After Offensive Woes

As noted, the Los Angeles Chargers have one of the worst scoring offenses in the league.

Many believed the addition of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to the Bolts coaching staff would help Justin Herbert. But that has not been the case.

After the team’s offensive trouble, McDaniel spoke to the media about his job with the Chargers.

“I don’t have [for this job], I think it’s probably about 0% entitlement,” the OC said. “I know in this league you’re going to be held accountable… When you have high expectations, and you’re getting the results we’re getting, and you’re 0-4, that’s pretty standard operating procedure that I’ve seen in the National Football League in my experience. And that’s forever the case.”

“Collectively, if our results are better, that’s the only thing that matters. So, it’s pretty easy for me to focus on what I need to focus on. I don’t expect to get praised through failure…”