Chargers Trade Idea Sends 14-Touchdown Weapon to AFC North

The third season of the Jim Harbaugh era hasn’t been going well, with the Los Angeles Chargers 0-7 after Week 9.

With the trade deadline less than a week away, playoff teams start inquiring about trades.

While head coach Jim Harbaugh has mentioned he wants to keep players instead of trading them, things could change in the next few days.

An NFL writer dropped a list of trade ideas before the deadline, with the Chargers’ idea involving a key member of the offense.

Trade Idea Sends WR to AFC North

The Los Angeles Chargers have many talented players on the team and those players want to compete for a Super Bowl. And those players could be ready to leave the winless team and join a playoff contender.

FanSided‘s Jason Reed dropped a trade idea that would send Bolts wide receiver Ladd McConkey to the Pittsburgh Steelers before the deadline.

“The Chargers should be trading just about anyone they can with an 0-7 record, but McConkey is one of the rare exceptions,” Reed wrote. “Playing in the third year of his rookie deal, McConkey is simply too good and too cheap for the Chargers to trade away for anything other than a godfather offer.”

“A first-round pick would certainly change the equation but it’s unlikely the Steelers would want to send that much… Perhaps the Chargers are scared by McConkey’s injury history and would be willing to move off of him for less than a first-round pick. It’s unlikely, but not impossible.”

In a struggling offense and dealing with injuries, McConkey has hauled in 17 receptions for 248 yards and a touchdown across six games this season.

When healthy, the wide receiver can produce 750 receiving yards or more and 6 or 7 touchdowns in a season.

The Steelers are currently without Michael Pittman Jr., who is dealing with a foot injury, but he should return soon. Needing some help in the pass game, Pittsburgh may cough up a bit more to replace Pittman.

Pittsburgh has one of the better records in the league, which could entice Ladd McConkey to help push a trade.

Chargers May Move DPOTY

One of the Bolts players involved in trade rumors is EDGE rusher Khalil Mack.

The 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year re-signed with the Chargers after contemplating retirement (for the second consecutive offseason) to play for a ring. Now on a winless squad, the defender could find himself on a new team soon.

Harbaugh said he wants to keep Mack, but as noted earlier, things could change in the coming days.

Despite his age, the EDGE rusher has shown he can compete and will be an immense help for any playoff team.

Khalil Mack has won every individual award, but has yet to obtain the biggest prize in the sport.