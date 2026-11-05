Chargers Urged to Land 30-Game Veteran Before Trade Deadline

Injuries to the offensive line were one of the Los Angeles Chargers‘ biggest issues in the 2025 season, and they are haunting them in 2026.

The Bolts had four O-linemen on injured reserve before Week 8, with others dealing with injuries (Joe Alt dealt with a neck injury that sidelined him for two games).

Justin Herbert is tied for the second-most sacked quarterback in the league, taken down 23 times.

Needing help on the offensive front, an NFL analyst revealed who the Chargers need to trade for to help their injury woes.

Chargers Urged to Trade for Former All-Rookie

The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-7, the last winless team, entering Week 9.

While the offense hasn’t been clicking under new OC Mike McDaniel, the team could use some reinforcement in the protection area.

ESPN analyst Seth Walder dropped a trade idea on who the Chargers should target, naming Las Vegas Raiders lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson.

“[The Chargers should target] Raiders G Jackson Powers-Johnson. The only acquisition the Chargers should be making is one aimed at the future, and they’ve struggled to find reliable play in the interior of their offensive line for years,” ESPN analyst Seth Walder wrote. “Powers-Johnson was recently benched, and the Chargers could take a stab at developing him in hopes of realizing the potential that made him a second-round pick in 2024. Powers-Johnson is under contract through 2027.”

Powers-Johnson has played across the offensive line in his three-year career, which can benefit a Bolts O-line dealing with multiple injuries.

Still under contract with a cap hit around $2.4 million for 2026 and $2.8 million in 2027, with the Chargers having more than enough cap space to take on the player.

Walder did not drop a trade pitch in what the Bolts would need to give up for Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Chargers Get Pro Bowl Help

The Los Angeles Chargers have the worst-scoring offense, but will get Pro Bowl help soon.

Tight end David Njoku, who signed a one-year deal with the Chargers in free agency, has begun practicing this week after dealing with a fibula injury.

Njoku was a limited participant in his first practice since suffering his injury in Week 2, but it’s a good sign he should be ready to go in Week 9.

With the pass offense a bit lackluster, David Njoku could provide some help to the Chargers to earn their first win of the season.