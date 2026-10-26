NFL Could Punish Multiple Players Over Los Angeles Rams Game

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams will await word following their win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, but they could from the NFL about left guard Steve Avila and “star” (nickelback/safety) Quentin Lake in the next few days.

Lake’s infraction occurred first.

During the third quarter, Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins connected with tight end Ian Thomas for an 8-yard gain.

Lake combined with cornerback Josh Wallace to make the tackle, but officials flagged the team captain for “lowering the head to make forcible contact.” That is one of the many fineable offenses in the NFL.

Per the NFL, a player can be fined up to $23,882 for a first offense of impermissible use of the helmet, while a second offense can incur a fine as high as $47,762.

This would be Lake’s first fine of the season.

There is a bigger issue for Lake and the Rams, though. He is also in line for his first strike for committing one of a select group of offenses. Two more fines in the same category would trigger a one-game suspension.

Rams’ Quentin Lake, Steve Avila Could Hear From NFL

Lake can appeal the fine, or he could hope to avoid further incidents and receive some of the money back.

However, the strike would carry over into future seasons.

That is if the NFL takes action. Their weekly review process can lead to fines beyond ranges they have listed. It can also lead to fines for plays that did not get called during games or no fines for some plays that did.

Rams teammate Steve Avila is in a similar situation. Officials flagged Avila for a facemask in the third quarter on a first-and-10 play from the Raiders 43-yard line.

It negated a 43-yard touchdown run from Blake Corum.

Face mask penalties can incur fines up to $11,941 on first offenses, and $17,911 on second offenses, but offensive players often receive lower amounts than defensive players. Again, though, that is if the NFL acts at all.

Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes was flagged for tripping. That could have led to a fine up to $12,537 for a first offense ($18,507 for a second offense). However, officials picked up the flag.

Replay assisted the decision, which should bode well for him avoiding a fine.

Two Raiders Players Face Fines After Rams Game

In addition to Avila and Lake of the Rams, the NFL could take a closer look at two Raiders players over fineable offenses committed during the game.

During the first quarter, following a rushing attempt from Blake Corum that gained 5 yards, officials flagged Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg. It was for “unnecessary roughness.” He appeared to deliver a blow in an effort to punch out the ball.

The penalty gave the Rams 15 additionals yards and a fresh set of downs.

It could result in Eichenberg receiving a fine. The NFL notes a fine for striking could be on par with what Forbes would have faced.

During the fourth quarter, on another Corum run–this time on a third-and-7 play that gained 3 yards–officials flagged Raiders safety Tredan Stukes. It was for a horsecollar tackle. Those can incur fines as high as $17,911 (first) or $23,882 (second).