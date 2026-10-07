Rams Get Bad News About $100 Million Super Bowl Champion

While it may have already essentially been off the table, the Los Angeles Rams have now officially missed out on another opportunity to reunite with Odell Beckham Jr. At least, in the sense that they can no longer add him on a trial basis via their practice squad.

“BREAKING: Odell Beckham Jr. is signing with the #Vikings, per sources,” The Schultz Report’s Jordan Schultz reported on X on October 7.

There are noteworthy Rams ties for Beckham in Minnesota.

“#Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell was the #Rams OC when Odell Beckham Jr. was in Los Angeles, and they won a Super Bowl together,” Schultz said in a follow-up post, adding, “Now, they’re together again in Minnesota. [purple circle emoji].”

Beckham was with the New York Giants earlier in the season, including against the Rams in Week 2. However, the two sides parted ways amid mutual dissatisfaction with the fit.

The Vikings are dealing with an injury to Justin Jefferson, but this is not geared toward that.

Former Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. Reunites With Ex-LA OC

“The move really comes down to two things for the Vikings,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer posted after the news broke. “Adding veteran depth at the WR spot and on top of that a player that KOC knows well. There’s always an additional value adding players within season with shorter acclimation periods because of familiarity.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer posted in reaction, “Odell Beckham Jr.’s got background with Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell from the Rams’ 2021 Super Bowl run makes Beckham a logical flier for Minnesota to take. I’d say expectations should be measured though.”

Beckham, who turns 34 in November, drew one target in three games with the Giants. He logged 20 snaps, per Pro Football Reference.

That target came during his final appearance in Week 3.

Beckham has 575 receptions, 7,987 receiving yards, and 59 receiving touchdowns in his career. He has earned $100.4 million in his career. However, he missed the 2025 season rehabbing and serving a six-game suspension for a failed test for performance-enhancing drugs.

Beckham, who denied any wrongdoing before accepting his fate and seemingly acknowledging his actions, had a 9-55-0 line on 18 targets in nine games with the Miami Dolphins in 2024.

Rams Have Not Moved on OBJ

Beckham had an interest in returning to the Rams, per one of his former teammates, fellow WR Jarvis Landry. The Rams, for their part, have shown no interest in a reunion with Beckham. That is despite glowing comments from head coach Sean McVay and vice versa.

Moreover, they would now need to sign him from the Vikings’ practice squad directly to their 53-man roster. They would also have to pay him for three weeks minimum.

The investment might not be significant financially.

Still, the cost of losing a roster spot and committing resources to a player who is no better than a dart throw at this point is risky. The Rams are still trying to course-correct after opening the season 2-2 despite their big-name-laden roster, which has battled injuries.