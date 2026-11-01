NFL Delivers Costly Punishment Over Los Angeles Rams Game

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum has drawn the ire of the NFL.

The NFL announced its weekly list of fines on October 31, and Corum was among the unfortunate recipients following Week 7.

Per the NFL, Corum received a $8,733 fine for “Unsportsmanlike Conduct” over what it deemed was a “Violent gesture” by the third-year running back in the Rams’ Week 7 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

It happened during the third quarter.

Corum took a handoff on a second-and-5 from the Rams’ 42-yard line and gained 15 yards. Maxx Crosby and Treydan Stukes tackled him.

Corum got up and celebrated by doing a gesture that was at least similar to firing a weapon, eliciting the fine. Despite the fine, Corum was fortunate. Fines for unsportsmanlike conduct can incur fines up to $14,926 for first-time offenses and as high as $20,897 for second offenses.

New Orleans Saints EDGE Chase Young’s fine doubled Corum’s despite a similar infraction.

He set new career highs with 17 carries and 93 yards, adding his second rushing touchdown of the season. He also had one reception for 8 yards against the Raiders.

Rams Get Good News Despite NFL Punishment for Blake Corum

Fortunately for head coach Sean McVay, Corum was the only Rams player the NFL fined, which is at least a mild surprise. Not only be cause Corum was not flagged in real time, but also because Quentin Lake and Steve Avila both were. Both infractions occurred during the third quarter.

Officials flagged Lake for lowering the head to make forcible contact.

That could have incurred a fine as high as $23,882. A second infraction can draw fines as high as $47,762.

Officials flagged Avila for a face mask, which carries the possibility of a fine up to $11,941 for first-time offense and $17,911 for second offenses. Instead, the NFL docked Corum and otherwise left the Rams alone.

NFL Docks Raiders Over Rams Game

Corum was just the only Rams player the NFL fined from the Raiders game. Stukes and Raiders teammate Tommy Eichenberg also received fines, though.

Officials flagged Eichenberg for “unnecessary roughness” in the first quarter after his attempts to punch the ball out of Corum’s hands. The NFL framed the action as “Striking/kicking/kneeing,” docking him $6,441.

The NFL fined Stukes $12,725 for a horse collar tackle on Corum in the fourth quarter.

Officials flagged both of the plays the NFL fined the Raiders over during the game. However, they were also lower than what the NFL could have taken.

Fines for striking an opponent can incur a first-time fine of $12,537. A second offense could potentially earn a $18,507 fine. Horse collar tackles can incur fines up to $17,911 the first time and $23,882 thereafter.