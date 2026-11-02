Rams Player Facing Potential Discipline From NFL After Chargers Game

The Los Angeles Rams’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8 could be punctuated by the NFL dishing out punishment for Braden Fiske.

Fiske drew a flag for a penalty that is on the NFL’s list of fineable offenses.

During the fourth quarter on a third-and-9 play from the Rams 41-yard line in the eventual 24-9 victory, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert attempted a pass to running back Kimani Vidal that fell incomplete. Omar Speights was credited with bringing the play to an end.

However, officials flagged Fiske for roughing the passer. That gave the Chargers 15 yards and a free first down instead of facing a fourth-and-long scenario.

LA failed to convert a fourth-and-long try later in the drive, turning the ball over on downs.

Per the NFL, roughing the passer can incur fines up to $17,911 for a player’s first offense, and as much as $23,882 thereafter. This would be Fiske’s second fine of the season, but his first for a face mask.

The NFL fined Fiske $11,941 for a face mask in Week 5. Rams players have been fined five times dating back to the preseason.

There were no other flags for plays that could also draw fines.

That does not mean the NFL could not issue a fine for an infraction that went uncalled, which is a frequent occurrence. The NFL also often levies fines at reduced rates for first offenses. That is if they discipline a player in that way at all.

At any rate, Fiske will surely look to play a cleaner game next week. He and the Rams will take on the Washington Commanders.

Braden Fiske, Rams Defense Take Charge vs LA Rivals

Fiske finished the game with 2 total tackles. However, he was also part of a stellar effort from the Rams’ defense as a whole. They got to Herbert for 2 sacks and had 2 interceptions.

“Quentin Lake jumped a first-quarter Justin Herbert pass to the outside and scampered into Chargers territory. Even after the offense generated just 8 yards, the return was enough to give the Rams an early three-point lead. After halftime, Trent McDuffie saw a pass tossed right to him in zone coverage, which he returned 26 yards to set up a TD that would put the game out of reach,” NFL.com’s Kevin Patra wrote on November 1.

“The Rams generated 20 QB pressures, including three from defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The Rams’ early play, keeping the Chargers out of the end zone, proved huge, giving the offense time to figure things out without falling too far behind.”

CBS Sports’ John Breech said the Rams were “impressive” on defense.

“The Rams have finally clawed their way up to .500 and they’re starting to look like the dangerous team we all we were going to see at the beginning of the season,” Breech wrote.

LA has been one of the more highly-penalized teams in the league this season. Rams head coach Sean McVay will need his group to clean up their self-inflicted miscues. They still have a long way to go amid their resurgence.