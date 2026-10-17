NFL Drops Hammer With Punishments Over Los Angeles Rams Game

Several players heard from the NFL following the Los Angeles Rams’ loss to the Buffalo Bills, including Braden Fiske. Per the NFL, Fiske received an $11,941 fine for “unnecesssary roughness, and more specifically a facemask.

The play occurred during the third quarter.

It got overlooked due to Alaric Jackson punching Bradley Chubb postgame, but officials flagged Fiske during a first-and-10 play from the Bills at their own 32-yard line.

Bills running back James Cook took a handoff and gained five yards. Josaiah Stewart and Kam Curl made the stop, but Fiske was called for a facemask over his attempt that fell short. It avee the Bills an additional 15 yards.

Fiske’s fine is a standard-issue amount for a first-time infraction.

A second infraction could see Fiske incur a fine as high as $17,911, according to the NFL’s public-facing manual.

However, the NFL levies fines at its discretion, including amounts and even decisions for plays that went uncalled during games. In that senese, Fiske and the Rams were fortunate to avoid further incidents.

NFL Fines Buffalo Bills Trio Amid Decision Against Rams’ Braden Fiske

Fiske’s fine is the only one the Rams got for the week, while the NFL levied three fines against Bills players over the game.

One of those players was Chubb, whom the NFL fined $14,329 for taunting, not during or even right before his altercation with Jackson, but at the two-minute warning of the overtime period, a point of the game at which neither party was on the field.

Cook received a $21,167 fine for “unnecessary roughness” and illegal “use of the helmet.”

His was for a rushing play on second-and-6 from the Rams 27-yard line. Cook took a handoff and gained 15 yards before Kam Kinchens tackled him.

The NFL determined Cook lowered his helmet to initiate the contact. Cook’s fine was lower than the standard amount for first-time offenses. That is $23,882, per the NFL, with second infractions potentially garnering fines as high as $47,762.

Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson received a $11,194 fine for “Striking/kicking/kneeing.”

The NFL levied the fine over a Kyren Williams run play on second-and-4 that lost 1 yard, with Deone Walker making the stop.

Gardner-Johnson was part of the pile. As is the case with Cook’s fine, there was no flag thrown on the play during the game. That, in addition to the amounts varying from what is listed by the NFL, underscore that it acts at its own discretion regarding disciplinary measures.