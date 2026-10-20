Los Angeles Rams Sign $37 Million Super Bowl Champion

The Los Angeles Rams have addressed the void on their roster with Brandon McManus.

“The #Rams are signing veteran kicker Brandon McManus, per me and @MikeGarafolo, the latest in Los Angeles’ kicker saga. He worked out today, along with FA K Matt Prater,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on October 20, adding that. “McManus most recently kicked for the #Packers and #Broncos.”

“Kicker Brandon McManus has agreed to terms with the Rams pending a physical, source confirms,” the LA Daily News’ Adam Grosbard said in a corroborating report, adding key context. “12-year vet hoping to bring some stability to the position for the Rams.”

McManus, 35, entered the league as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Indianapolis Colts in 2013.

McManus won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2015.

He has also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, and Washington Commanders. He has an 82.0% conversion rate on field goals and has connected on 97.4% of his extra point tries, with more than $37 million in career earnings.

Rams Sign Brandon McManus in Latest Special Teams Shake-Up

The Rams entered the season with Harrison Mevis as the team’s kicker. Mevis was himself a replacement for 2024 sixth-round pick Joshua Karty during the 2025 season.

The Rams signed Blake Grupe off the New York Jets practice squad to replace Mevis.

Grupe suffered a season-ending torn ACL during his first game with the Rams, Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals, while attempting to make a tackle on a kickoff following his first field goal try with the club, which was successful.

Since the start of last season, the Rams have changed kickers three times. They have also switched long snappers and their special teams coordinator.

Punter Ethan Evans is the lone returning staple of the unit.

Rams head coach Sean McVay has repeatedly taken responsibility for the shortcomings on special teams, and their roster moves reflect the seriousness of the situation. Grupe’s injury was out of their control, but the impact is felt just as much as their intentional decisions.