Rams Trade Pitch Lands Vikings’ 6-foot-3 WR After Davante Adams News

Davante Adams will miss at least six weeks and the Los Angeles Rams need a receiver.

Rams coach Sean McVay announced Monday that Adams ruptured his semitendinosus. The injury sidelines the 33-year-old for six to 10 weeks. The low end of that range is about a month and a half.

Adams suffered the non-contact injury late in Sunday’s 18-16 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

He caught 30 passes for 480 yards and four touchdowns in six games.

McVay said Wednesday that the Rams have not discussed adding a receiver from outside the organization. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that the Rams will at least explore a trade for a receiver.

A new trade pitch sends a Minnesota Vikings man.

Rams Pitch Targets Vikings’ Man as Davante Adams Replacement

The Rams could have drafted USC receiver Makai Lemon at No. 13 overall in April. Instead, they took Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. The Philadelphia Eagles selected Lemon at No. 20.

That choice puts Los Angeles in position to buy a pass-catcher before the deadline. The latest trade pitch has the Rams sending a fifth-round pick to Minnesota for Jauan Jennings. The Rams have no 2027 first- or third-round pick.

Jennings stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 212 pounds. The 29-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Vikings in the offseason. Minnesota has barely used him this season.

Jennings caught 55 passes for 643 yards, nine touchdowns and 36 first downs for the San Francisco 49ers in 2025. In 2024, he had 77 catches for 975 yards, six touchdowns and 47 first downs. Jennings scored 15 touchdowns over those two seasons.

Minnesota is 5-0 and returns from its bye Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said Oct. 15 he does not anticipate Jennings “going anywhere.” His one-year deal expires after this season.

A fifth-round pick is a low price for a receiver with 15 touchdowns in two years and the Rams might have to end up disappointed. There’s another option.

Brian Thomas Jr. Offers a Bigger Swing

Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr. would be a bigger swing than Jennings. He also would cost significantly more. Thomas turned 24 on Oct. 8. Jacksonville drafted him No. 23 overall in 2024.

He plays on a rookie contract that runs through 2027. Any team that acquires him would control a fifth-year option for 2028.

Thomas caught 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie. His production has dropped each year since. He had 48 catches for 707 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games in 2025. This season, he has nine catches for 105 yards and one touchdown in six games.

Thomas averaged 75.4 yards per game in 2024, 50.5 in 2025 and 17.5 this season. He has no catches in his past two games.

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones reported last week that Jacksonville “does not have him on the trade block.” Graziano wrote Sunday that “a lot of people around the league” believe Thomas could land elsewhere by the deadline. The Jaguars have said they do not intend to trade him.

The Rams’ front office knows Jaguars general manager James Gladstone and coach Liam Coen.

Houston sent Arizona a 2027 second-round pick for receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. this month. Harrison, like Thomas, was a 2024 first-round pick. Graziano noted the Rams “don’t have a ton to trade.”

The Rams have shown they will pay heavily for stars. They sent Jared Verse and first-, second- and third-round picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett in June. They gave Kansas City four picks, including the No. 29 overall selection, for Trent McDuffie in March.

The Rams entered the season as Super Bowl favorites. They are 2-4 now. That makes a high-upside deal fit Los Angeles better than most teams.

Thomas is no guaranteed home run. A rebound would still make the price look small in hindsight.