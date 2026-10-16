Vikings’ Jauan Jennings Authors Cryptic Post Amid Trade Rumors

The Minnesota Vikings profile as major buyers ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline on November 10 given their needs on offense and an undefeated record through five weeks, but that doesn’t mean they won’t sell on at least one player — wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

Jennings tossed a little fuel onto the fire growing underneath the rumors of his potential trade with an enigmatic post to social media on Friday, October 16.

Jennings posted a photo of himself in a Vikings uniform and smiling from ear to ear with the two-word message: “Forever thankful 💫.”

“God told me I wouldn’t be the first nor the last to go through it,” Jennings added in a separate text block below. “He just made sure we were built for it 🤎🖤.”

Jauan Jennings Has Suffered Through All-Around Tough Year Since Joining Vikings

Whether Jennings was discussing the trade rumors or his struggles early in the season or something else entirely remains unclear. But regardless, it has been a tough handful of weeks for the 29-year-old wideout by any measure.

He missed the first game of the campaign due to a death in his immediate family. Upon his return, Jennings has not found a consistent rhythm with either QB Carson Wentz or Kyler Murray.

Thus far this season, Jennings has tallied just two catches for nine yards on five targets across four games played (two starts). Those numbers are a far cry from the career year he produced in 2024, which included 77 receptions, 975 yards and six scores over 15 games played.

Last season, Jennings put up 55 catches, 643 yards and a career-high nine TDs in his fifth and final year with the San Francisco 49ers, also across 15 contests.

Chiefs, Raiders Both Make Sense as Trade Partners for Jauan Jennings

Minnesota paid the wide receiver $8 million on a one-year deal over the offseason, but Jennings had interest from several other teams including the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders.

All three of those organizations could use another pass-catcher. However, Washington (1-3-1) may not buy ahead of the trade deadline given its current record with a road game against the 49ers looming in Week 6.

But Kansas City (4-0) is undefeated and dealing with injuries to Tyquan Thornton and Rashee Rice, while a potential reunion with Tyreek Hill remains pending amid his injury recovery and the sordid details of a civil suit that his estranged wife filed against him. She just won a $500,000 ruling that indicates Hill’s liability on two counts of battery.

Meanwhile, the Raiders (3-2) carry on without a real WR1. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has frequently focused his eyes on tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, as well as running back Ashton Jeanty. In fact, the only wideout in the top four of any major receiving categories is Tre Tucker, who has 19 catches for 274 yards and one score on the year.

Jennings makes sense for both teams as a tough possession receiver with a nose for the first-down marker as well as the goal line and a reputation as one of the better blocking WRs on the outside across the NFL.