Los Angeles Rams Get Major News on 2,700-Yard Trade Candidate

The Los Angeles Rams might have just gotten the sign they needed to trade for Josh Downs.

Downs, currently a member of the Indianapolis Colts, did not outright say that he has requested a trade. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that news. However, Downs did welcome “whatever comes my way” regarding a potential change of scenery ahead of the deadline.

Downs repeatedly told reporters on October 28 that he was not putting any more concern into his future, but also that he is “open to whatever.”

That could include a trade to the Rams.

The Rams could have steep competition for Downs.

“#Colts WR Josh Downs has received interest from multiple AFC teams, including the #Steelers,” The Schultz Report’s Jordan Schultz reported on X on October 28. “While a deal is not considered likely this week, the expectation is a trade will eventually happen, per sources.”

Downs, 25, is a former third-round pick, taken 79th overall by the Colts in the 2023 draft. He has 2,447 yards and 11 touchdowns on 224 receptions in his career and has ties to the franchise.

Including his yardage as a returner, Downs is over 2,700 for his career.

Rams Trade Pitch Lands Colts’ Josh Downs After Major Update

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins believes that Downs would be a “good” target for the Rams before the trade deadline, noting the Colts have “several pieces who could fit” in LA.

“The most obvious is Downs, a 2023 third-round pick who has become a productive slot receiver and has found a way to stay durable despite his 171-pound frame, playing in 54 of 58 possible games. He crossed 700 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons before regressing a bit over the past two, but much of that has come with his quarterback’s struggles,” Atkins wrote on October 28.

“Downs is a slot-only player, which makes him a harder fit with the three-tight end sets the Rams love. But he excels against man coverage, which Los Angeles is going to have a difficult time beating with Adams out. The available receiver options behind Nacua are thin, as only Konata Mumpfield saw two targets in Sunday’s 35-21 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.”

The Rams are without Davante Adams (hamstring, IR) and Puka Nacua is not fully healthy.

Atkins noted Downs’ ability to return punts–one of many special teams sore spots for the Rams–is a “bonus” and said a deal could “fit the Rams’ sweet spot if it costs a fifth- or sixth-round pick.”

Rams Get:

Josh Downs

Colts get:

2027 fifth-round pick

In this hypothetical trade scenario, the Rams avoid haggling to ensure they come away with Downs before the deadline.

Keenan Allen a Pro Bowl Alternative to Josh Downs

The Rams could feel that Downs is too limited in terms of how he can impact the offense. Atkins suggested someone with more size at the position.

“If the Rams prefer a bigger receiver, they could ask about Keenan Allen,” Atkins wrote. “He has lost a step at 34 but has started producing better in recent weeks and can quickly pick up complex playbooks.”

Adding Allen would clearly be a deal made for this season alone.

However, the Rams would then have to decide if that is a worthwhile investment. Their previous commitments have left them light on draft capital.