LA Rams Get New Myles Garrett Update Before Chargers Game

The Los Angeles Rams are still waiting for Myles Garrett’s return, which could be soon.

“Once again, there is optimism that Myles Garrett returns to practice this week,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on “NFL GameDay” on X on November 1. “I know there was optimism last week. Much more this week. He should practice and should be on the field playing relatively quickly.”

Rams On SI’s Blaine Grisak offered a “key note” in the wake of Rapoport’s latest report.

“Even if Garrett returns to practice, that doesn’t mean he will play vs. WAS,” Grisak posted. “It only means Rams would open up his 21-day window…which would expire after the bye.”

Underdog’s Sosa Kremenjas posted, “I’m stupid enough to fall for it again. Rap sounded quite confident that Myles Garrett would return to practice this week,” following the report, adding, “Let’s go.”

There is good reason for the optimism around Garrett to be cautious for the Rams.

Optimism About Rams’ Myles Garrett Tempered Amid Extended Wait

It was Rapoport who reported on the optimism around Garrett’s potential return for Week 8, with the Rams set to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I was told for Myles Garrett that it is likely he returns to practice next week,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on “The Pat McAfee Show” on October 23, adding that the reigning Defensive Player of the Year “could potentially play Week 8.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay put that to bed relatively quickly.

“Will not start Myles or Terrance Ferguson’s clock this week,” McVay told reporters during his media availability on October 26.

Garrett has not played since Week 1. He underwent arthroscopic surgery in September to address a knee injury that had bothered him since training camp. The Rams place Garrett on injured reserve as part of the process.

Garrett was forced to miss four games due to that decision.

Sunday’s matchup against the Chargers will mark the seventh that Garrett has missed for the Rams, who surrendered a bevy of draft capital and Jared Verse to trade for him this offseason.

Rams Get Critical Update Before Chargers Game

The Rams are focused on the Chargers, and Garrett’s updated outlook could put him on track to face the Commmanders in Week 9, but LA also got a key update for down the road.

“Micah Parsons … is expected back at practice this week,” Rapoport said. “I am told he is targeting a Thanksgiving Eve game against the Rams, a big time showdown, for his return. The likelihood goes he does individuals [drills] at practice this week, team the next week, then they have a bye, then he ramps up for the Rams.”

The Rams could have Garrett and Davante Adams back for that Week 12 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. That would bee a significant boost for the team, particularly with how the season began for the Rams, who entered the campaign as prohibitive Supr Bowl favorites.

Until then, the Rams can only bide their time.

Notably, McVay cited the pending returns of several injured players as the Rams’ trade deadline acquisitions, including Garrett.