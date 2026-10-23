Insider Delivers Critical News on Los Angeles Rams Star Myles Garrett

Los Angeles Rams star Myles Garrett appears to be nearing a return.

The Rams will face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. And while Garrett will not be on the field for that matchup due to still being on injured reserve following arthroscopic surgery to address a knee injury, he is set to take meaningful steps toward getting back on the football field.

Garrett, 30, was the Rams’ biggest offseason addition. However, he has been sidelined since Week 1 due to the injury that he initially suffered during training camp.

“I was told for Myles Garrett that it is likely he returns to practice next week,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on “The Pat McAfee Show” on October 23. “Could potentially play Week 8, I think against the Commanders if i remember correctly. But Myles Garrett likely returning to practice next week is actual good injury news for the Rams.”

The Rams traded a bevy of draft picks and Jared Verse to the Cleveland Browns for Garrett.

It is far too soon for final judgments of the deal, which saw the Rams surrender draft picks in each of the next three drafts, but the early returns have not been in LA’s favor. The prohibitive Super Bowl favorites in the preseason thanks to the deal, the Rams are 2-4 on the season.

They are in third place in the NFC West and would be on the outside looking in (ranked 14th in the conference as of October 23) if the playoffs were to begin this week.

Getting Garrett back could help spark a Rams turnaround, but they have other issues.

Rams Face Major Challenge Amid Myles Garrett News

Garrett’s outlook is a bit of a silver lining, albeit one that will not pay off just yet, as the Rams navigate significant uncertainty on offense.

Wide receiver Davante Adams is on injured reserve after rupturing his hamstring and undergoing a surgical procedure to clean up the affected area. Meanwhile, Puka Nacua was limited in practice on Thursday, exiting early due to a calf issue.

Rapoport noted he was uncertain about Nacua’s abvailabilty in Week 7.

At the same time, Rapoport noted that Nacua’s injury is not believed to be serious. Nacua missed two games due to a groin injury earlier this season.

Rapoport’s note on Adams was interesting, though, as he said the veteran’s balky hamstring “was kind of–this is kind of weird–but it was coming off anyway, and this basically just pulled it off. So, it was an injury. He’s battled it for a couple of years and it just ripped.”

Rapoport noted a “six to eight”-week timeline, which is two weeks less than some estimates.

Adams battled a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the final three games of the 2025 regular season. He still managed to lead the NFL in receiving touchdowns.

He also stepped up with vintage showings during Nacua’s two-game absence earlier this season. The Rams faced questions about their depth coming into the season, and that was with Nacua and Adams healthy.

If they miss time, the Rams’ will need their defense to step up more, with or without Garrett.