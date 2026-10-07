Rams’ Jaylen Watson Sends Cryptic Message Ahead of Bills Game

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for a major Monday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills after their 24-20 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The win moved Sean McVay’s team to 2-2 and kept the Rams in the early playoff race.

Los Angeles could also have several important defensive pieces available for the Buffalo matchup. Aaron Donald has a chance to return after missing the Eagles game with back soreness, while the Rams are also monitoring the status of cornerback Jaylen Watson.

Watson has been an important part of the Rams’ defense since joining the team this offseason. His availability could be especially valuable against a Buffalo offense led by Josh Allen, but Los Angeles still has to get through the week of practice before determining who will play.

Jaylen Watson Sends Cryptic Message as Rams Eye Bills Return

Jaylen Watson posted “Thank you God.” on X, adding intrigue as the Rams prepare for Buffalo.

The cornerback missed the Rams’ Week 4 win over Philadelphia after suffering a dislocated shoulder in the previous week’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

Watson had started the first three games of the season before the injury.

Sean McVay said Monday that the Rams are hopeful Watson can return against the Bills.

The team plans to harness his shoulder during the week and see how he responds during practice.

“The goal and the optimism would be that he will be able to do those things,” McVay said.

“And if he feels good throughout the week in practice, the expectation is he’ll be ready to roll against the Bills.”

McVay did not guarantee that Watson will play. His availability will depend on how the shoulder responds throughout the week.

Watson had recorded 10 total tackles and three passes defended before his injury.

He signed with Los Angeles during the offseason on a three-year, $51 million contract, with $34 million guaranteed.

The Rams brought him in to play opposite Trent McDuffie after Watson spent his first four NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

His size could also be useful against Buffalo’s 6-foot-4 wide receiver Keon Coleman.

Josh Wallace started in Watson’s place against Philadelphia and played well. Wallace could start again if Watson is unable to return.

Watson’s post does not confirm that he has been medically cleared.

For now, McVay’s comments provide the clearest indication that the cornerback has a chance to be back on the field.

The Rams could have another major defensive reinforcement available at the same time.

Aaron Donald Could Also Return for Buffalo Bills Matchup

Aaron Donald is also trending toward a possible return against Buffalo after sitting out the Eagles game because of back soreness.

McVay said the “hope” is that Donald will play Monday night.

He added, “I don’t want to pigeonhole, but yeah, that’s the direction that it looks like it’s trending in.”

Donald’s absence against Philadelphia was a precaution after he experienced back soreness following the loss to Denver.

The Rams chose not to rush the veteran defensive lineman back.

His contract also provides an unusual financial safety net. Donald can continue earning a $666,667 weekly roster bonus while inactive because of injury, provided he remains on the 53-man active roster.

The contract can reach $30 million, including $10 million in per-game roster bonuses.

Donald has already appeared in two games this season and earned $2 million in roster bonuses.

The Rams could therefore enter Monday night with both Watson and Donald potentially returning to the defense. Neither player has been guaranteed to play, but their possible availability would give Los Angeles additional options against the Bills.