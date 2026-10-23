Rams Adding $56 Million Pro Bowler for Raiders Game

The Los Angeles Rams are navigating a significant injury concern, but it has created an opportunity for Eric Kendricks.

“Rams ILB Nate Landman (concussion) is out against Raiders. Eric Kendricks will be promoted from practice squad, [Rams head coach Sean] McVay said,” The LA Times’ Gary Klein reported in a post on X on October 23.

Landman was able to finish the Rams’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6.

However, McVay said on Wednesday that the team captain and starting inside linebacker reported experiencing concussion symptoms on Monday.

Landman, who turns 28 in November, leads the Rams with 51 combined tackles this season, adding 2 forced fumbles to his ledger. A former Atlanta Falcons undrafted free agent find, Landman also led the Rams in tackles in 2025.

Kendricks will fill in alongside or behind Omar Speights for the Rams in Week 7.

The Rams can elevate Kendricks two more times this season. After that, they must sign him to the 53-man roster or find another option on game days.

Eric Kendricks Gets Major Opportunity With Rams Team Captain Out vs Raiders

Kendricks, who has $56.1 million in career earnings, brings experience to the Rams, logging 1,180 tackles, 21.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, 8 forced fumbles, and 7 recoveries during his career. He was second-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings’, taken 45th overall in 2015.

Kendricks has also played for Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, and most recently, the San Francisco 49ers.

Kendricks could find himself playing behind second-year pro Shaun Dolac.

However, the veteran’s track record could provide McVay with more comfort in a starting role. Dolac is a former UDFA who played in every regular-season game for the Rams as a rookie. He is well on his way to repeating that in 2026.

Rams Could Be Even More Short-Handed vs Raiders

Additionally, McVay announced that cornerback Trent McDuffie (groin) and wide receiver Puka Nacua (calf) will be listed as questionable for Sunday against the Raiders.

McDuffie did not practice this week, while Nacua exited Thursday’s session early with his injury.

The Rams are supposed to be on a Super Bowl path, but they are far down the pecking order in the NFC and must regain their footing if they are to come even close to delivering on their preseason expectations.