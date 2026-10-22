Los Angeles Rams Deliver Bad News About $22 Million Starter

The Los Angeles Rams must prepare to be without linebacker Nate Landman in Week 7.

Landman was among the multitude of players Rams head coach Sean McVay provided status updates on to begin the week of preparation before facing the Las Vegas Raiders.

McVay also provided information on cornerbacks Josh Wallace and Trent McDuffie–a two-time Super Bowl champion and one of LA’s big 2026 offseason trade acquisitions–and tight end Colby Parkinson.

“For today, Trent will be a DNP with his groin [injury]. We’ll take it a day at a time, kind of like what I told you guys, and kind of evaluate his status as we go. And then on Monday, kind of found out Landman landed in the concussion protocol,” McVay told reporters on October 21. “He’ll be on a DNP.

“And then, Josh Wallace and Colby Parkinson will both be full.”

Landman is a two-time team captain in his second season with the Rams. He had a breakout season in 2025 and is on track to record a career-high in tackles this season.

A find for the Rams in free agency from the Atlanta Falcons in 2025, Landman is signed through 2028 on a three-year, $22.5 million contract. The Rams could go in a few different directions if Landman is unable to clear the five-step concussion protocol in time for game day in Week 7.

Rams Eyeing All-Pro to Replace Nate Landman

Landman, who turns 28 in November, appeared in every game for the Rams in 2025, regular and postseason. His playmaking ability proved just as valuable as his ability to make a stop reliably for the Rams defense.

The Rams already have a replacement option in mind if Landman cannot play in Week 7.

That is one-time Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro Eric Kendricks, which McVay confirmed during his presser.

“It could be a possibility,” McVay said. “He’s done a great job. And you can see, just being around him, a guy that’s played a lot of good, quality football. I have tremendous respect for him just coaching against him when he’s been at his different stops. And then, obviously, he’s really done a nice job in the couple weeks that he’s been here. So, he is certainly a candidate if that was necessary.”

Kendricks, 34, has a longer track record than Landman, posting at least 108 total tackles for nine straight seasons, most recently in 2024. Kendricks would join Omar Speights in the starting lineup, but the Rams have other options.

Second-year pro Shaun Dolac and special teams ace Grant Stuard are on the 53-man roster.

The Rams also have Elias Neal, another second-year former UDFA, on the practice squad with Kendricks.