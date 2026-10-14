LA Rams Add ‘Tough’ Linebacker Amid Extensive Roster Adjustment

The Los Angeles Rams made several previously reported roster moves official on Wednesday, while also adding Garrett Nelson to the mix at linebacker.

“LA Rams Roster Moves,” the team announced in a post on X on October 14:

Free Agent Signing K Blake Grupe

Waived, No Recall K Harrison Mevis

Signed to Practice Squad OLB Garrett Nelson

Practice Squad Exception CB Damarion Williams

Terminated (by Club) from Practice Squad OLB Jamie Sheriff

All but Nelson’s addition emerged ahead of the official announcement from the Rams, who are preparing to face the Arizona Cardinals in their second NFC West matchup of the 2026 regular-season campaign.

Rams Add Garrett Nelson Amid Extensive Roster Adjustment

Nelson, 26 is a former undrafted free agent who was most recently with the New Orleans Saints who claimed him off waivers from one of the Rams NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks.

He has also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins.

“Nelson is a burly, try-hard edge defender with good power in his hands and an aggressive demeanor on the field,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote before the 2023 draft. “A lack of twitch and short-area quickness limit his effectiveness. Nelson is certainly tough enough to play on the edge, he lacks the ideal athletic profile for the position in the NFL. He might be best suited to play inside linebacker, where he can accentuate his strengths.”

The Rams remain without top EDGE and two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. So, Wilson provides more depth behind Pro Bowler Byron Young and fill-in starter Josaiah Stewart. Desjuan Johnson and Wesley Bailey are the current reserve options.

It remains unclear if the Rams plan to elevate Nelson for special teams work in Week 6 against the Cardinals.

Nelson joins rookie UDFA Darryl Peterson III at OLB on the Rams practice squad.