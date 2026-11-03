LA Rams Shake Up Roster With Two CB Moves, Cut LB & WR

The Los Angeles Rams made several roster moves on Tuesday, including promoting Cam Lampkin and reuniting with Nyzier Fourqurean.

The two cornerbacks were part of an extensive shuffle for Rams head coach Sean McVay who, per KPRC’s Aaron Wilson in a series of posts on X on November 3, also cut ties with Alex Bachman and Garrett Nelson and placed Dean Connors on injured reserve.

LA promoted Lampkin from their practice squad to their 53-man roster.

A former undrafted free agent, the 25-year-old cornerback has appeared in six games so far in his career, all with the Rams.

That includes two contests this season, though Lamkin has yet to record a stat during an NFL regular-season contest. He has yet to see a snap on defense, and he has only logged five snaps total this season, all on special teams, per Pro Football Reference.

They had room on their roster after cutting ties with Bachman and placing Connors on IR.

Fourqurean is a second-year former UDFA. He has yet to appear in a regular-season contest since entering the league.

Rams Promote Cam Lampkin, Add Fellow CB Amid Roster Shake-Up

Bachman is yet another former UDFA, who has spent time with the Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Giants in addition to the Rams.

The 30-year-old receiver has five receptions for 43 yards in his career and is valued more for his contributions in the return game. Bachman has 187 yards on 32 punt returns and 392 yards on 17 kick returns.

Bachman tallied 13 kick returns for 298 yards and 9-47-0 on punts with the Rams this season.

The 6-foot-4 Nelson has been through this situation multiple times in his career since entering the NFL as a UDFA in 2023. He has yet to play in a regular-season game.

McVay said that Connors was a candidate for injured reserve after breaking his hand in the Rams’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8. The Rams will move forward with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum on the 53-man roster, and Jordan Waters on the practice squad.

Waters is a logical option to replace Connors on the Rams’ 53-man roster.