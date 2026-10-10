NFL Delivers First Strike in Punishment for Los Angeles Rams Player

The NFL has completed its review of the previous week of games ahead of the Sunday slate in Week 5, and Los Angeles Rams team captain Nate Landman has landed on the unfortunate list of players punished as a result, while Puka Nacua avoided trouble.

If there is a silver-lining, though, it is that this was an expected outcome.

During the second quarter, on a play that began with 8:36 on the clock in the second quarter of the Rams’ comeback win over the Phildlephia Eagles, officials flagged Landman.

It was for “unnecessary roughness,” which the NFL has since further clarified as a “hit on a defenseless player,” over his tackle on Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks. In-game, the infraction gifted the Eagles 15 free yards and a fresh set of downs.

Postgame, the play has cost Landman $11,111, per the NFL.

It could have cost him as much as $17,911 for a first-time offense. A second-time offense can incur fines as high as $23,882. Landman can appeal the fine.

This is also Landman’s second infraction under the NFL and NFLPA’s revised guidelines on certain personal fouls. Three strikes of any one infraction would result in a one-game suspension, which would be a blow for head coach Sean McVay and the Rams.

The NFL fined Landman an identical amount in Week 2 for illegal “use of the helmet.”

Landman can get some of his fine money back by avoiding further infractions of those kind. His strikes will carry over, though.

Puka Nacua Gets Good News as Rams’ Nate Landman Fined

Landman’s fine is unfortunate, but the NFL’s announcement also comes with the reality that Nacua avoided further discipline over his actions in the Rams’ win.

Officials flagged Nacua for an “illegal blindside block” during a rushing attempt from Kyren Williams on a second-and-2 from the Eagles 30-yard line in the third quarter. There was plenty of consternation about the call when it happened.

It appears the NFL agrees with the naysayers about the call being incorrect.

At any rate, Nacua, Landman, and the Rams will look to play a cleaner game in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints.