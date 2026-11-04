Rams Get Matthew Stafford Update Amid ‘Interesting’ Myles Garrett Situation

Matthew Stafford was spotted with ice on his right elbow following the Los Angeles Rams’ Week 8 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport does not believe there is any reason for concern.

“I haven’t heard anything to have me believe that Stafford won’t be ready,” Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on November 3. “I would expect him to be good to go–unless there’s other information that I don’t know, which does happen.”

Despite the bottom-line positivity, Rapoport’s update on Stafford adds to the nebulous nature of the situation.

Rams head coach Sean McVay did not provide much clarity following the reports.

“He’s had some soreness there,” McVay told reporters on November 2. “I think he’d be better equipped, once you guys talk to him, to answer that. I can’t attest to stuff that I’m not necessarily aware of.”

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Stafford is still tracking to speak with the media for his typical availability on Wednesday, at least based on McVay’s comments, which is an encouraging sign in its own right.

Of course, Stafford is hardly the Rams’ only injury concern.

Rams Expected to Take Wait-&-See Approach With Myles Garrett Amid Insider Take on Matthew Stafford

In addition to Stafford, Rapoport was also asked about the Rams getting Myles Garrett back into the mix. Garrett has been sideined since Week 1, undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery and landing on injured reserve.

Rapoport said Garrett’s situation is “an interesting one.”

“I thought he was coming back last week. Just didn’t get to a point where he could feel comfortable enough on the knee. So, it was like, ‘All right, don’t rush it. Stretch run. Be ready this week,” Rapoport said. “I was told, when he gets on the field for practice, that it should all happen very quick. So, I think this week is in play, but we need to see how he actually responds. But I think it’s, finally after like two months, in a pretty good place.”

McVay spoke candidly about the Rams taking a deliberate approach with Garrett after announcing they had opened his 21-day practice window but refraining from much else.

“I want to be careful to even make set any sort of expectations. I think just taking it a day at a time is going to be the best way that we can approach it; I think that’s the right thing for him, and really just to see how he responds” McVay said. “But I think it’s a real positive that we’re starting his clock.”

"I would expect Matthew Stafford to be good to go on Sunday.. The Rams need to see how Myles Garrett responds to practice this week" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive https://t.co/kSHmmpohqY pic.twitter.com/OQaPx01fWl — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 3, 2026

The Rams have yet to see Garrett record a counting stat since trading for him this offseason.

Rams Working on Shorter Rest

One issue for Stafford, Garrett, and the Rams is that they are not getting the full benefits of typical NFL scheduling, even beyond their Week 1 trip to Australia to face the 49ers. Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, lamented the situation.

“I had to take a second off my workout because I keep getting updates and words like, ‘Oh, well, after the bye week, they’ll be back. After the bye week, he’ll be healthy. Not for the Rams though, because they didn’t get a bye week. And if you’re new to the NFL, a bye week is when they have the week off. So, if they play Sunday, then they don’t play the next Sunday, then they play the Sunday after that,” Stafford said in a video on her Instagram story on November 3.

“It’s a lot of time. It’s good, it’s good for teams, right? We can get people back who are injured. I’m confused on how we forgot to give us a bye week. If you guys want to go look at the schedule and show me where there is a bye week–where there are 14 days in between games–I’d be ecstatic. But doesn’t exist. Thanks, NFL!”

Kelly Stafford shared two other posts to her IG story.

One of the other posts said the Rams’ bye was still loading and another noting Stafford is in his 18th NFL season.

The Rams have a bye. It is in Week 11. However, they will have just 10 days off from their Week 10 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals–who defeated LA in Week 6–and their Week 12 showdown with the Green Bay Packers.