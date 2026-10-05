Rams’ Matthew Stafford Gets Praise From Sean McVay After Eagles Game

The Los Angeles Rams entered Week 4 looking to respond after a difficult loss to the Denver Broncos. Their road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles provided another test as Los Angeles tried to improve to 2-2.

The Rams struggled to find consistency for much of the game in Philadelphia. They trailed by 10 points in the fourth quarter and needed a strong finish to keep the game within reach.

Los Angeles eventually turned the contest around late. Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense had a chance to respond, while the defense continued to give the team opportunities to complete the comeback.

Sean McVay Explains What Makes Matthew Stafford Special

Sean McVay praised Matthew Stafford’s ability to perform in the biggest moments after the quarterback helped lead the Rams to a 24-20 comeback win over the Eagles.

“I think that’s when he’s at his best, Mike, you know, in those most critical and clutch moments,” McVay said. “And it’s what makes him a great football player. It’s what makes him a guy that everybody always believes we have a chance when he’s our quarterback.”

McVay also highlighted Stafford’s ability to stay focused after earlier mistakes. The quarterback had thrown two interceptions before halftime, but he continued to lead the offense when the game reached its decisive stage.

“And what I loved is that he doesn’t let some previous things that he could do differently affect his ability to say, let’s just be right here right now,” McVay said. “Let’s be totally and completely present. And let’s try to do this next right thing. And let’s stack play after play after play.”

Stafford then directed a 79-yard game-winning drive with less than three minutes remaining. Kyren Williams finished the possession with the winning touchdown as the Rams erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Stafford completed 32 of 51 passes for 317 yards. Puka Nacua also returned from injury and caught nine passes for 125 yards, giving the quarterback another major target late in the game.

McVay praised the execution of the final drive and the players who delivered when the Rams needed them most.

“I thought it was really well executed by Matthew and those guys and damn proud of them,” McVay said.

The Rams’ late-game execution sealed the comeback and highlighted Stafford’s ability to deliver under pressure.

Matthew Stafford Adds Another Comeback to Career Record

The victory added another milestone to Stafford’s long NFL career. According to “The New York Times,” the comeback marked his 40th career fourth-quarter comeback and 51st career game-winning drive.

Stafford reached those numbers after overcoming a difficult first half. His two interceptions helped the Eagles build their lead, but he continued to attack after halftime.

The Rams’ defense also played a major role in giving the offense time to recover. Philadelphia failed to score in the second half and went 0-for-12 on third down.

That allowed Stafford to take advantage when the Rams finally found offensive rhythm. The quarterback connected with Nacua several times on the final drive before Williams finished the comeback with his second fourth-quarter touchdown.

Stafford is now in his 18th NFL season and remains central to the Rams’ hopes. He entered the game with six interceptions through four games, but his late-game production again showed why McVay continues to trust him in critical situations.

The win moved Los Angeles to 2-2 and ended its recent struggles against Philadelphia. The Rams still have areas to clean up, but the comeback provided an important result on the road.

For McVay, Stafford’s ability to reset after mistakes remains a major part of what makes the quarterback valuable to the Rams.

“Everybody always believes we have a chance when he’s our quarterback,” McVay said.

That belief gives the Rams confidence that they can stay competitive and find a way to win, even when the game does not go according to plan.