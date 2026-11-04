Rams Add 6-Foot, 190-Pound Wide Receiver, Confirm Roster News

The Los Angeles Rams made several previously reported roster decisions official on Wednesday, but they also reversed course on Alex Bachman, a wide receiver by trade who also served as their primary returner.

“LA Rams Roster Moves,” the team posted on X on November 4, listing their transactions.

Reserve/Injured RB Dean Connors

Signed to Active Roster from Practice Squad CB Cam Lampkin

Terminated, Vested Veteran, all contracts WR Alex Bachman

Signed to Practice Squad WR Alex Bachman, CB Nyzier Fourqurean

Terminated (by Club) from Practice Squad OLB Garrett Nelson

Bachman’s return is the new piece of info in the announcement from the Rams, who waited to make their moves official.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Bachman is a former undrafted free agent in his eighth season out of Wake Forest. He has spent time with the Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Giants, but his NFL journey began with the Rams.

Bachman, 30, assumed top return duties from fellow receiver Xavier Smith.

Smith has not played since Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, making the Rams’ decision intriguing.

Rams Roster Shake-Up Looms Large for Lingering Issue

Even with his return to the Rams, Bachman’s future is uncertain. The Rams can still elevate Bachman from the practice squad up to three times this season. After that, they would have to re-sign him to their 53-man roster or find another option on game days.

Bachman has 298 yards on 13 kick returns and 47 yards on 9 punt returns this season.

Both marks are below league-average (he has the fifth-lowest KR average among qualifiers), so the Rams could be planning for a more explosive option than Bachman to take over.

WR Jordan Whittington has 11 kick returns for 287 yards, but has not returned a punt. The only other the Rams have had return a kick or punt is rookie UDFA Dean Connors. The Rams placed Connors on IR this week due to a broken hand.

Special teams has been a bane for the Rams, particularly over the past two seasons.

That is despite head coach Sean McVay making multiple changes. This season alone, the Rams have had four kickers play in games and currently have two on their roster.