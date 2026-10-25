Rams Get Injury Update on Puka Nacua, Myles Garrett Before Raiders Game

The Los Angeles Rams enter their Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders looking to respond after a narrow 18-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Sitting at 2-4, Los Angeles needs a strong performance as injuries continue to affect key players on both sides of the ball.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford faces a major challenge as Davante Adams is expected to miss six to 10 weeks with a hamstring injury.

Wide receiver Puka Nacua is particularly important to the passing game, having already missed two games earlier this season with a hip/groin injury.

The Rams also face significant defensive absences. Defensive linemen Poona Ford and Kobie Turner are on injured reserve, while edge rusher Myles Garrett continues recovering from knee surgery.

Rams Optimistic Puka Nacua Will Play Against Raiders

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport offered an encouraging update on Nacua during NFL GameDay Kickoff with Mike Garafolo, saying the Rams hope the receiver will be available against Las Vegas.

“Let’s talk about the Los Angeles Rams. Puka Nacua is an injury question mark, kind of a curious case himself,” Rapoport said.

“Puka Nacua had a calf injury in Thursday’s practice. Really wasn’t a calf strain, just didn’t feel like he could really explode like he needed to. Pulled him off the field, was not a participant on Friday, and is listed as questionable.”

Rapoport then referenced a separate report from ESPN insider Adam Schefter about the team’s outlook.

“Colleague Adam Schefter describes optimism from the Rams that Puka is able to go, but he is gonna work out today. But the hope is that he is on the field,” Rapoport said.

Nacua left Thursday’s practice early after experiencing the calf issue and missed Friday’s session.

Head coach Sean McVay characterized the injury as minor, explaining that Nacua noticed he lacked his usual power and explosiveness.

However, the receiver remained questionable, and the Rams still needed to assess his availability.

Nacua’s production makes the decision significant.

Over four games, he has caught 37 passes for 417 yards and one receiving touchdown, plus a rushing touchdown. With Adams sidelined, Stafford could rely even more heavily on Nacua if he is cleared to play.

If Nacua cannot suit up, Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield are among the receivers who could take on additional responsibility.

Rapoport’s report is encouraging, but the team’s optimism isn’t official confirmation that Nacua will play.

While the Rams await clarity on their leading receiver, another potential development could strengthen their defense in the coming weeks.

Myles Garrett Could Return to Practice Before Week 8

Rapoport also discussed Garrett’s recovery, saying the defensive end could return to practice next week after missing the season opener.

“The hope is also that Myles Garrett returns to the field next week for the Los Angeles Rams, in practice at least,” Rapoport said.

He noted that Garrett had been recovering from knee surgery and was approaching the seven-to-eight-week recovery window.

The timeline could put Garrett in contention to play against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8.

A return against Washington in Week 9 remains another possibility, but neither game has been confirmed as his comeback date.

Garrett recorded a single-season NFL record 23 sacks in 2025 and earned Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year honors.

The Rams acquired him in a major trade to strengthen their pass rush, so his return is important as the team tries to recover from its 2-4 start.

Los Angeles also recently placed Ford and Turner on injured reserve, increasing the pressure on the remaining defensive linemen.

Garrett’s return to practice would be a significant step, but the team must evaluate his progress before determining when he can return to game action.