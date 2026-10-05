Rams Get Hopeful Aaron Donald Injury News Before Bills Game

The Los Angeles Rams appear to be moving closer to getting Aaron Donald back on the field for a marquee Monday night matchup.

Donald missed the Rams’ 24-20 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on October 4 because of a back injury, but head coach Sean McVay mentioned an promising update one day later.

ESPN’s Sarah Barshop reported on October 5 that McVay said the “hope” is Donald will be available when Los Angeles hosts the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

“That’s the direction it looks like it’s trending in,” McVay said.

That would put Donald back in the middle of the Rams’ defense for one of its toughest assignments of the young season: trying to contain Josh Allen and a Buffalo team coming off its first loss of the year.

Donald’s Back Injury Kept Him Out Against Eagles

The Rams initially ruled Donald out on October 2 after he failed to practice during the week.

Los Angeles’ official injury report listed Donald with a back injury. McVay said at the time that the 35-year-old was dealing with soreness and that pushing him onto the field would have been “irresponsible.”

“He’s as tough as it gets,” McVay said through the Rams’ official website.

The cautious approach is understandable after Donald ended a two-year retirement shortly before the season. Los Angeles announced his comeback on August 30, with the three-time Defensive Player of the Year returning for his 11th NFL season.

Donald was held out of the season opener while he continued working his way back into football shape before making his return against the New York Giants. He has since recorded four total tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit through two appearances, per Pro Football Talk.

His absence against Philadelphia marked another interruption in a comeback the Rams have handled carefully from the start.

The latest update indicates that interruption may last only one game.

Rams Defense Held Up Without Donald

Los Angeles managed to survive without Donald against Philadelphia, and the defense delivered when the Rams needed it most.

The Rams rallied from a 20-10 fourth-quarter deficit to win 24-20 and improve to 2-2. After the offense took the lead with 1:10 remaining, Byron Young recorded two sacks on Philadelphia’s final possession to seal the victory, via the Rams’ official game recap.

That performance was especially important with Donald sidelined and Myles Garrett still on injured reserve following knee surgery.

Getting Donald back would give Los Angeles another proven disruptor before facing Allen. Buffalo enters the matchup at 3-1 after suffering a 29-26 loss to the New England Patriots on October 4.

Donald has yet to record his first sack since coming out of retirement, but his presence alone can affect how an offensive line approaches the Rams’ front. Los Angeles saw flashes of that impact during his season debut, when the Rams posted a 66.7% pass-rush win rate against the Giants — their highest mark in a game since 2022/

The Rams will have several more days to evaluate Donald before Monday night. At the moment, McVay’s update provides the clearest indication yet that the future Hall of Famer’s one-game absence could be over.