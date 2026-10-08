Rams’ Aaron Donald Gets Clear Message From Bills QB Josh Allen

The numbers from Aaron Donald’s first two games back in the NFL have been relatively quiet.

Donald has yet to record a sack since returning to the Los Angeles Rams after a two-year retirement. He has four combined tackles, including one solo tackle, through two appearances, according to his official NFL game log.

Still, ahead of the Rams’ Week 5 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen put forth a clear-cut message about how much attention Donald commands.

“You have to be aware of him at all times,” Allen said, according to Alex Brasky of Bills Digest. “At any point he can turn it on.”

That evaluation lands as Donald works his way back from a back injury that kept him out of Los Angeles’ Week 4 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Allen Isn’t Buying Donald’s Quiet Stat Line

Donald’s production hasn’t resembled the overwhelming numbers that helped make him a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, but the 35-year-old also has had an uncommon start to his comeback.

The Rams held Donald out of their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers as they continued to ramp him up following his late-August return.

He made his season debut against the New York Giants on September 21, playing 32 defensive snaps and recording three tackles, including one tackle for loss.

Donald added another tackle and a quarterback hit against the Denver Broncos one week later before the back issue sidelined him against Philadelphia.

His underlying pass-rush work has looks solid, though, and not as damning as the zero in the sack column. PFF credited Donald with three pressures through his first two appearances and gave him a 74.8 pass-rush grade through September 29.

Allen’s comments also illustrate the problem Donald can create without filling up a box score. An offense accounting for No. 99 on every snap can alter protection plans and potentially create openings for the Rams’ other pass rushers.

Donald entered 2026 with 111 career sacks, eight first-team All-Pro selections and 10 Pro Bowl nods. The Rams brought him out of retirement on a one-year, $20 million contract that can reach $30 million with incentives.

Rams Trending Toward Getting Donald Back vs. Bills

The lingering question is whether Allen will actually have to deal with Donald on Monday night.

Signs have been moving in the right direction.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said on October 5 that the team’s “hope” is Donald will return against Buffalo and added, “That’s the direction it looks like it’s trending in.” The Rams’ official website also reported optimism surrounding his availability.

Donald was then expected to be a limited participant in practice on October 8 as Los Angeles continued managing his back injury.

His potential return would come at an opportune time.

Allen remains one of the NFL’s most difficult quarterbacks to contain because of his ability to extend plays and punish defenses with his legs.

The Rams themselves noted rush-lane integrity as a big-time factor in the matchup after Allen accounted for six total touchdowns the last time these teams met, a 44-42 Los Angeles victory in December 2024.

Assuming Donald gets the green light, Allen sounds prepared to treat him like the game-wrecker he was before retirement — regardless of what his 2026 sack total says.