Rams’ Aaron Donald Earns Massive Paycheck Despite Missing Games

The Los Angeles Rams are heading into another important stretch after improving to 2-2 with a comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. The defense will now turn its attention toward a difficult matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

Aaron Donald remains an important part of that defensive picture. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year missed the Eagles game because of a back issue after playing in two of Los Angeles’ first three games since ending his retirement.

The Rams have handled Donald carefully during his comeback. His health remains a priority as Los Angeles prepares for Josh Allen and the Bills, with head coach Sean McVay providing an update on the veteran defensive tackle.

Aaron Donald Earns $666,667 Despite Missing Eagles Game

Aaron Donald still earned $666,667 despite missing the Rams’ Week 4 victory over Philadelphia because of his contract structure.

According to Albert Breer of “Sports Illustrated”, Donald’s contract can reach $30 million and includes a $10 million base salary plus another $10 million in per-game roster bonuses.

The important detail is how those bonuses are structured. Donald’s weekly payment depends on remaining on the 53-man roster rather than being active on the 46-man game-day roster.

That meant Donald received his $666,667 bonus even though the Rams ruled him inactive against Philadelphia because of his back issue.

The contract structure gives both sides protection. The Rams can keep Donald on the roster while managing his health, while Donald can continue receiving his roster bonuses when dealing with short-term injuries.

“The Rams’ contract, which maxes out at $30M, has a $10M base, and then another $10M in per-game roster bonuses,” Breer explained. “But those roster bonuses are based on Donald being on the 53-man active roster, rather than the 46-man game-day roster.”

Donald has played two games since returning from retirement. He has recorded one solo tackle and no sacks this season.

Aaron Donald Trending Toward Return Against Bills

Aaron Donald could have a chance to return when the Rams host Buffalo on Monday night.

Sean McVay said Donald’s return is “trending” in the right direction after the defensive tackle missed the Philadelphia game with back soreness.

“That’s the direction it looks like it’s trending in,” McVay said.

The Rams originally ruled Donald out after he failed to practice during the week. McVay previously described Donald as one of the toughest players on the team, but said putting him on the field while dealing with the issue would have been irresponsible.

Los Angeles took the cautious approach, and the defense still produced a strong finish against Philadelphia. The Rams rallied from a 20-10 fourth-quarter deficit and won 24-20. Byron Young recorded two sacks on the Eagles’ final possession to help secure the victory.

Now, the Rams face a different challenge against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The Bills enter the matchup at 3-1 after losing 29-26 to the New England Patriots.

Donald’s return is not confirmed, but his potential availability would give Los Angeles another experienced presence on the defensive line. The Rams will continue evaluating his back before Monday night.

For now, Donald remains financially protected by his contract while the Rams prioritize his health and prepare for their next major test.