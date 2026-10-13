Rams’ Alaric Jackson Hit Prompts Locker Room Response From Bradley Chubb

The Los Angeles Rams had endured a painful finish Monday night.

Then their starting left tackle gave the cameras another scene to capture.

Alaric Jackson punched Bradley Chubb following the Buffalo Bills’ 37-34 overtime victory at SoFi Stadium. And while the exchange finalized an ugly ending to a frantic matchup, Chubb put forth a surprisingly relaxed explanation afterward.

Speaking with the California Post, the veteran linebacker described a conscious decision to keep the confrontation from escalating. His teammates helped him follow through.

“Just emotions, you know what I mean. It was a close game,” Chubb said. “And you know, they always catch the second guy, so I let him swing. And then my teammates held me back and I just chilled.”

Chubb Explains Why He Held Back After Jackson’s Punch

Jackson approached Chubb near midfield and punched him in the jaw. Rams tight end Colby Parkinson pulled Jackson away afterward.

Chubb acknowledged that the tension extended beyond one opponent. Asked whom he had been quarreling with, he answered, “Just the whole team.”

“Like I said, [it was] an emotional game. Tempers got flared. But it is what it is.”

He declined to identify the person who swung at him, leaving that part to the footage.

“Somebody swung on me, but that’s not on me to tell you who,” Chubb said. “There’s cameras out there.”

When asked whether he was OK, he pointed to his mood and the teammates around him.

“You see, I’m smiling. I’m with my team. I’m turnt.”

Buffalo had a victory to celebrate. Los Angeles was left with an overtime defeat and an altercation involving one of its most important offensive linemen.

Rams’ Investment in Jackson vs. Postgame Incident

Jackson agreed to a three-year, $57 million contract in 2025. The Rams’ announcement of his extension noted that the former Iowa standout arrived as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

His rise made him a big-time investment at a position where stability is critical. But Monday’s confrontation gave Los Angeles a noteworthy issue to address after a game it had chances to finish.

The Bills’ game summary credited Matthew Stafford with 383 passing yards and three touchdowns on 40-of-54 passing. Puka Nacua caught 17 passes for 138 yards and a score. Despite that production, the Rams still needed a late touchdown just to extend the evening.

As the Rams’ official recap detailed, Kyren Williams scored from a yard out with five seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime. The defense then delivered a takeaway, with Nate Landman forcing a fumble that Aaron Donald recovered.

The opening was there. Los Angeles moved into scoring range, only for Greg Rousseau to block Harrison Mevis’ 48-yard field goal attempt.

Buffalo capitalized. Josh Allen used two scrambles to set up Tyler Bass’ winning 45-yard kick.

The result dropped the Rams to 2-3.

That sequence may have spurred the frustration, with Jackson’s punch ensuring the disappointment lingered in a worse way, as Chubb appeared content to let the cameras tell the story.