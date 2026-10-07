Rams’ Puka Nacua Gets Unique Comparison From Sean McVay

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for another prime-time matchup after earning a 24-20 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The win moved the team forward after overcoming a 10-point deficit, with several players contributing to the late rally.

Puka Nacua was central to the Rams’ offensive production in his return from a two-game absence. The wide receiver finished with nine catches for 125 yards and added a 2-yard rushing touchdown against Philadelphia. His return gave quarterback Matthew Stafford another major option as Los Angeles closed out the comeback.

With the Rams set to face the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, head coach Sean McVay highlighted Nacua’s ability to make difficult catches and continue producing yards after the catch. McVay used an unusual comparison to describe the receiver’s impact.

Sean McVay Compares Puka Nacua to Pac-Man

McVay praised Nacua when discussing his performance against the Eagles, pointing to the receiver’s ability to win contested catches and create additional yardage after making the catch.

“(Nacua) made some really tough contested catches, created after the catch. He’s like Pac-Man. He just kind of eats up yards, you look up and you say, ‘Oh, he had another 100-plus game.’”

Nacua’s numbers supported McVay’s assessment. He recorded nine receptions for 125 yards after missing the Rams’ previous two games. He also contributed directly to the comeback by scoring on a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

His return came at an important point for Los Angeles as the team moved into another nationally televised matchup. The Rams became the first NFL team to play four of its first five games in prime time.

Los Angeles opened the season against the San Francisco 49ers in a game televised Thursday night in the United States. The Rams then faced the New York Giants on Monday Night Football before playing the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

Their Week 4 game against Philadelphia was the first Sunday afternoon contest of the season. They will return to prime time Monday night against Buffalo.

The unusual schedule has given the Rams repeated national exposure early in the season, with the team expected to be among the league’s top teams.

Puka Nacua Return Boosts Rams Ahead of Buffalo Bills Game

Nacua’s performance came while questions remained about the issue that had kept him out. The supplied information describes the condition as a “pre-hernia,” involving weakness around the core, hip, and groin area.

Dr. Jesse Morse raised concerns that the issue might eventually require surgery. However, his comments were presented as a medical opinion rather than confirmation that Nacua needs or will undergo surgery.

For now, Nacua returned to action and immediately produced at a high level against Philadelphia.

The Rams also have other personnel developments to monitor before facing Buffalo. McVay provided an encouraging update on veteran defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who missed the Eagles game because of back soreness.

“I don’t want to pigeonhole, but yeah, that’s the direction that it looks like it’s trending in,” McVay said when discussing Donald’s potential return against Buffalo.

Cornerback Jaylen Watson is another player who could return. Watson has been dealing with a dislocated shoulder, and the Rams planned to use him during the week while evaluating whether he could play.

Meanwhile, Alex Bachman is expected to handle return duties again after replacing Xavier Smith. Bachman had four punt returns for 30 yards and four kick returns for 89 yards against Philadelphia without a muff.

The Rams will now head into Monday night with Nacua coming off one of his strongest performances of the season and additional reinforcements potentially available against Buffalo.