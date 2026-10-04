Rams vs. Eagles Today: How to Watch, Odds and Prediction

The Los Angeles Rams produced yards at an solid clip without getting the results they expected to start the season

There’s decent shot to change that on Sunday.

Los Angeles visits the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field with a 1-2 record, but the Rams enter Week 4 ranked first in the NFL in total offense.

Philadelphia is 2-1, although its unbeaten start ended abruptly with a 27-7 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Oddsmakers have responded by making the Rams road favorites against the reigning NFC East leaders.

Matthew Stafford has 872 passing yards and six touchdowns so far. Davante Adams has accumulated 358 receiving yards.

Rams vs. Eagles: How to Watch, Start Time

The Rams and Eagles kick off at 1 p.m. ET, or 10 a.m. PT, on Sunday, Oct. 4, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

FOX will broadcast the game with Kevin Burkhardt handling play-by-play, Tom Brady providing analysis and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sidelines. NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV is available for out-of-market viewers, while FOX can also be streamed through FOX One and participating live-TV services, per the Rams official site.

The Rams’ local radio broadcast will air on ESPN LA 710 AM, with J.B. Long, Maurice Jones-Drew and D’Marco Farr on the call. SiriusXM will carry the game nationally on Channel 264.

Los Angeles’ biggest injury news concerns Nacua and Donald. Nacua is expected to return after a two-game absence, while Donald has been ruled out because of a back injury. Cornerback Jaylen Watson and tight end Terrance Ferguson are also out.

Philadelphia’s list is even longer. Smith and Baun headline six Eagles ruled out, joining Brown, Goedert, safety Marcus Epps and tackle Fred Johnson. Smith had produced 235 receiving yards through three games before aggravating his hamstring issue.

Rams vs. Eagles Odds & Prediction

FanDuel Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a 3.5-point favorite, with the Rams around -190 on the moneyline and Philadelphia at +160. The over/under is 43.5 points. Those numbers can move before kickoff.

Prediction markets have reached a similar conclusion.

Kalshi traders give the Rams about a 63% chance to win, compared with 37% for Philadelphia, as of 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 3. The Rams-Eagles winner market had generated approximately $3 million in trading volume.

Polymarket is the same, pricing the Rams at roughly a 63% chance to win and Philadelphia at 37%. Approximately $497k had been traded across the Rams-Eagles markets.

The injuries make the road favorite appealing.

Philadelphia must replace its leading receiver in Smith while also playing without Brown and Goedert. That leaves Jalen Hurts operating with a lesser collection of pass catchers against a Los Angeles defense that has been inconsistent but still has enough talent to force tough downs.

Donald being unavailable hurts the Rams’ ability to collapse the pocket, particularly against a quarterback who can extend plays. Hurts has thrown for 620 yards through three games and added another 87 yards on the ground.

The noteworthy mismatch may come when Los Angeles has the ball.

The Rams are averaging 284 passing yards and 134 rushing yards per game, while Philadelphia has allowed enough through the first three weeks to rank 23rd defensively by FanDuel’s metrics. Baun’s absence removes another important piece from the middle of that defense.

Nacua’s return yields Stafford his best collection of weapons since Week 1, and Los Angeles should have enough offense to capitalize on an Eagles team playing on a short week and missing several starters.

Prediction: Rams 27, Eagles 20.

Pick: Rams -3.5; lean Under 43.5.