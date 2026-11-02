Rams Head Coach Sean McVay Hilariously Says He Will ‘Crush’ Aaron Donald

The Los Angeles Rams scored a much-needed victory over the lowly Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and head coach Sean McVay was in better spirits than he’s been for much of what has been a pretty disappointing season. He was able. to laugh and joke about his star defensive lineman Aaron Donald who made a pretty embarrassing blunder during the game.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert lost control of the football as he was scrambling on one play deep in his own territory and Donald, the 35-year-old future Hall of Fame inductee, tried to track down the ball and would have had an easy scoop and score had he come up with it cleanly but he didn’t get a good grasp on it, kicked it a bit, and the ball ended up going out of bounds which meant that the Chargers retained possession of the ball when the Rams should have had prime field position at the very worst.

McVay was asked about the play after the game and he said the following: “Aw man, I’m going to give him such a hard time about that. I mean, I saw what he was thinking because it’s going right in front of you and he’s thinking, ‘I’m going to scoop and score,’ and he knocks that [expletive] out of bounds, I mean, what the [expletive]. So, his face he couldn’t even look at me and make eye contact after that.” He also reportedly said, “I’m gonna crush him for that,” per J.B. Long.

Rams could use some laughs amidst rough start to the season

It was a much-needed win which brings the Rams to 4-4 on the season. Many analysts predicted they would be a superteam at the start of the season but perhaps those expectations were far too lofty as the team has looked rather pedestrian at best and just downright bad at certain times throughout the campaign so the fact they were able to take care of business against a bad opponent is good news for the Rams.

An optimist would look at their situation and feel pretty good about things. Their next two games should be wins on paper as they will play the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals, although they did lose to Arizona at home earlier this season, before their bye week in Week 11.

They are still without Myles Garrett so if they can get him and some of their other injured players back for a late season run and are able to enter the playoffs with some momentum, even if they don’t end up winning the NFC West, then they will still be a team that no one in the NFC wants to face.

That funny Donald moment may be a nice little bit of levity for McVay who can certainly run hot at times. There hasn’t been much to laugh about this season so moments like that matter just to ease the pressure a little bit.