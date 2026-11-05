Rams’ Puka Nacua Has Personal News Emerge Days Before Commanders Game

The Los Angeles Rams are navigating a busy stretch of the 2026 NFL season, with Puka Nacua continuing to play a major role in their passing attack. The wide receiver has remained one of Matthew Stafford’s most dependable targets as the team works through a demanding schedule.

Los Angeles is also managing roster changes. The Rams recently defeated the Chargers 24-9, but the victory was followed by a significant injury update involving the secondary.

Away from the field, developments involving Nacua have also drawn attention. The wide receiver and his former girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, share a son, Kingston. Their personal situation has been in the public eye, and recent developments have brought renewed focus to their family.

Hallie Aiono Shares TikTok Video With Son Kingston After Agreement

Aiono shared a video to TikTok on Tuesday showing her seated in the driver’s seat of a car, playing with and kissing Kingston as he sat on her lap.

The video used song lyrics as its audio and caption: “There’s no need for them when it could be just us two / I’m obsessed with you in a way I can’t believe.”

The lyrics may simply reflect Aiono’s music choice.

No confirmation suggests they were directed at Nacua.

The video’s timing came shortly after the former couple reached a confidential agreement addressing custody, visitation, child support, attorney fees, and reasonable costs related to pregnancy and birth.

The terms have not been made public, and the arrangements require judicial approval before taking effect.

The dispute began in 2025, when Aiono filed a parental relationship petition while pregnant, seeking confirmation of paternity and physical custody.

Nacua acknowledged parenthood in his response but requested genetic testing. Kingston was born on Oct. 23, 2025, and paternity was later confirmed.

Aiono later posted a TikTok describing what she characterized as betrayal, abuse, and neglect during the relationship.

She deleted the post afterward. Those statements were Aiono’s allegations and are not established court findings.

Nacua also shared a birthday message for Aiono, thanking her for what she had done and sacrificed for their son.

The developments come as Nacua has recorded 56 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns through eight games, including 11 catches for 80 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers.

The Rams have also had to respond to a significant defensive setback following their win over Los Angeles’ divisional rival.

Rams Cornerback Jaylen Watson to Miss Season After Shoulder Surgery

Rams coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that cornerback Jaylen Watson will undergo right shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season.

Watson aggravated the injury during the Rams’ 24-9 victory over the Chargers.

The 28-year-old initially dislocated his shoulder in a Week 3 loss to Denver.

He appeared in seven games, all as a starter, and recorded 24 tackles, one interception, and nine passes defended.

This was Watson’s first season with Los Angeles after spending four years with Kansas City.

McVay said the Rams had hoped Watson could return later in the season, but doctors recommended surgery because playing could risk further damage.

Watson will be placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Los Angeles promoted cornerback Cam Lampkin from its practice squad to the active roster and signed Nyzier Fourqurean to the practice squad.

The moves provide additional depth as the Rams adjust to Watson’s absence.

The injury is a setback for the secondary after the team’s divisional win. Los Angeles will continue without Watson, who became a regular starter in his first year with the club.