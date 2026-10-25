Rams‘ Matthew Stafford Lands on Insider Watchlist Amid Ongoing ‘Problem’

The Los Angeles Rams have a Matthew Stafford “problem.”

This has been a polarizing season for Stafford. Still, he is on the verge of making more history this week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Something I want to see is Matthew Stafford throw 3 TDs,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer posted on X on October 25. “If he does he would become the first player all-time to hold the franchise-record for TD passes for 2 of the 32 current NFL franchises.”

Stafford is the reigning MVP.

This season, he leads the NFL in passing attempts, completions, and yards through “Thursday Night Football.”

And yet, the Rams are 2-4 to start the campaign. Amid that, the 38-year-old QB has already faced critiques about his on-field performance. That includes from Super Bowl champion and former NFL scout Bucky Brooks.

Brooks framed the current situation as a “problem.”

Rams Face ‘Problem’ With Matthew Stafford

“After torching the league in 2025 with an NFL-best 4,707 passing yards, a 46:8 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 109.2 passer rating on the way to claiming his first MVP award in his 17th season, Stafford was expected to keep the good times rolling with a Hollywood dream team around him,” Brooks wrote on October 23, noting LA’s Super Bowl odds entering the season and their current outlook.

“Part of Stafford’s woes can be attributed to the constant pressure and harassment he faces in the pocket. The seasoned veteran looks uncomfortable amid the storm, leading to errant throws and poor decisions. These miscues are uncommon for a supreme passer and playmaker who routinely throws darts into tight windows.”

Brooks noted Stafford has completed 61.8% of his passes against the blitz.

Compared to his 67.4% mark from clean pockets, that is a significant dip. However, Stafford has 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions against the blitz, with 6 TDs and 3 INTs from clean pockets.

His yards per attempt against the blitz are also higher than from clean pockets. That is a mixture of his effectiveness and his pass-catchers taking advantage after making the reception with additional yards.

Still, Brooks said the film is “more illuminating” and that Stafford has “wilted” under pressure.

“Teams are turning up the heat with a mix of blitzes that keep the veteran from getting into a groove by stacking intermediate-range completions. The reigning MVP has looked out of sorts and jittery with defenders nearby, leading to more errant throws and poor decisions than we are used to seeing from him,” Brooks wrote.

“With his receivers also failing to gain consistent separation from sticky coverage, Stafford has been forced to choose between tight-window throws and checkdowns to keep the offense on schedule.”

That does not figure to get any better for Stafford. Davante Adams is on injured reserve. Puka Nacua also picked up a calf injury in practice this week.

Rams Urged to ‘Return to Basics’

Stafford is coming off what Brooks noted was a season-low performance. That is in terms of air yards per attempt against the Cardinals in Week 6. The analyst compelled the Rams to “return to basics” on offense.

“The team should re-establish Kyren Williams and Blake Corum as workhorse rushers who can find creases and cracks between the tackles or outrun defenders to the corner,” Brooks wrote.

“That said, the Rams also should consider scaling back their play-action package, since teams blitz them relentlessly whenever Stafford aligns under center. Although the Rams have successfully married the running game and passing attack throughout Sean McVay’s tenure, they should incorporate more shotgun to allow Stafford to deliver quick-rhythm throws, offsetting the pressure with hot routes and sight adjustments.”

Brooks also said Rams head coach Sean McVay should make a concerted effort to incorporate their healthy receivers. That would make for a notable shift away from their highly anticipated 12 and 13-personnel looks.