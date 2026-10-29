Ex-Dolphins Pro Bowler Called Out: ‘One of the Worst Players in the League’

At 1-5, the Miami Dolphins have not been a very successful team this season. However, that was to be expected.

Miami entered the 2026 season with low expectations after the team decided to undergo a rebuild and part ways with most of its high-priced veterans.

Perhaps surprisingly, most of Miami’s former players, and one notable coach have struggled with their new teams. Now, one former Dolphins player, who the team reportedly wanted to keep at a lower price, has been called out for his struggles with his new team.

Former Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl Player Struggling With Los Angeles Chargers

This offseason, the Miami Dolphins released former Pro Bowl fullback Alec Ingold after the two sides could not agree on a salary reduction. Instead, Ingold reunited with former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ingold signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Chargers. He previously spent four seasons with the Dolphins, earning Pro Bowl honors during the 2023 season, where he helped pave the way for running backs De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert.

Despite his success with the Dolphins, it appears that things have not gone well for Miami’s former fullback, as The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz said on The Ringer Fantasy Football Show, “Alec Ingold’s been like one of the worst players in the league. The on-off splits, the tape, everything. Alec Ingold’s an abomination. They can’t play him.”

Aside from performing poorly, Ingold is currently set to miss time as he was placed on injured reserve following Week 6. He was replaced in Los Angeles’ lineup by Scott Matlock. Regarding Ingold’s struggles, SBNation’s Michael Peterson wrote: “Ingold has struggled in his first season with the Chargers after following Mike McDaniel to LA from Miami. The veteran had long been a key component in McDaniel’s offenses the past four seasons, but his first five games for the Chargers have been filled with missed assignments and whiffed blocks.

In Matlock’s first game back from IR, he helped lead the way on Kimani Vidal’s 42-yard touchdown run and was stout as an extra blocker in max protection looks. Ingold’s inconsistency obviously allowed the Chargers to make this move knowing full well they were likely in better hands moving forward with Matlock starting at fullback.”

Miami Dolphins’ Replacement

While only 10 NFL teams employ fullbacks this season, the Miami Dolphins remain one of those teams despite moving on from Ingold.

Ingold is currently the second-highest-paid fullback in the NFL by average annual salary. Meanwhile, Miami Dolphins fullback D.J. Herman is the lowest-paid fullback in the NFL.

Herman signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent this offseason and made the team as a fullback despite having never played the position in college. He has appeared in every game for Miami this season.

Herman appears to be getting more comfortable at the position. Miami Dolphins podcast host Travis Wingfield posted on X after Sunday’s win over the Jets: “Thought DJ Herman was awesome in the win – comfortably his best game as a pro for me.”