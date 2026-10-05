Ex-Dolphins All-Pro WR Suffers Brutal Injury During Week 4

The Miami Dolphins have had a tough time getting production out of the wide receiver position during the 2026 season.

That has primarily been due to the team’s youth and lack of experience at the position. Three of their top four wide receivers in total snaps are rookies, which has led third-year Malik Washington to serve as the team’s No. 1 wide receiver.

This was to be expected after the Dolphins moved on from most of their wide receivers in the past few seasons. While the release of Tyreek Hill and the trade of Jaylen Waddle were the most noteworthy wide receiver moves the team has made, they have also parted ways with several other receivers who are still contributing on different NFL rosters.

Among those is wide receiver Braxton Berrios, who was recently signed to the New York Giants’ active roster. Unfortunately, the former Dolphins wide receiver received some unfortunate injury news during New York’s Week 4 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Placed on Injured Reserve

ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X: “Giants are placing WR Braxton Berrios on injured reserve due to a foot injury that he sustained during Sunday’s win over the Cardinals, per source.”

Regarding Berrios’ role on the New York Giants, Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina wrote: “Berrios, who joined the 53-man roster last week after spending the first three weeks of the season on the practice squad, served as the Giants’ main return specialist on punts and kickoffs.

In four games this season, Berrios returned four punts for 10 yards, including a 7-yard return, and had five kickoff returns for 138 yards (27.6 avg.).

As a receiver, he had one pass target, which came in the game against the Cardinals (the pass attempt falling incomplete).”

The Giants have not publicly commented on the severity of the former Miami Dolphins wide receiver’s injury. The best-case scenario for Berrios would be that the wide receiver returns from injured reserve after missing only four games.

Braxton Berrios’ Dolphins Tenure

Braxton Berrios, 30, joined the Miami Dolphins prior to the 2023 season after previously spending four seasons with the Jets. With the New York Jets, Berrios was selected as a first-team All-Pro for his strong work as a return specialist. In 2023, Berrios totaled 27 receptions for 238 receiving yards and a touchdown, while also serving as Miami’s primary kickoff and punt returner.

Following the season, the Dolphins re-signed Berrios; however, he struggled during the 2024 season. In six games, Berrios failed to record a reception and was then placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL.

Down the stretch that season, the previously mentioned Malik Washington emerged as Miami’s third option at wide receiver behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. After the season, Berrios would not be re-signed and then joined the Houston Texans.

This season, Berrios signed to New York’s active roster after the Giants released former Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Berrios and Beckham Jr. were also teammates during the 2024 season with the Dolphins.