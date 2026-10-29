Chargers Announce Decision on Ex-Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel

After six games, former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel appears to officially be on the hot seat in Los Angeles.

McDaniel joined the Chargers as its new offensive coordinator after being fired from the Dolphins following the 2025 season. Despite previously leading Miami to top-10 offenses in back-to-back seasons, McDaniel has struggled to replicate that success in his first year as Los Angeles’ offensive coordinator.

Entering Week 8, the Chargers rank last in the NFL in points per game. The Chargers entered the season with high expectations after back-to-back 11-win seasons, but after their 0-6 start, McDaniel may not last long in Los Angeles.

After their bye week, the Los Angeles Chargers announced a decision on Miami’s former head coach.

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Decision on Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel will remain the team’s play-caller as they return from their bye week.

Prior to the bye week, Harbaugh refused to declare that McDaniel would remain the team’s play-caller, as he said, “We’re going to look at everything. The job I’m doing, it starts with me. The plan is we’ll watch this and get with our offensive coaches. … [Offense] Needs to be addressed.”

McDaniel served as Miami’s play-caller through all four of his years as the team’s head coach. Previously, McDaniel had not called plays in his coaching career. Before joining Miami, McDaniel served as San Francisco’s offensive coordinator but head coach Kyle Shanahan called the plays.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has not called plays in his coaching career, and has never worked with McDaniel’s offense prior to this season. Chargers passing game specialist Adam Gase could be an option to replace McDaniel if Los Angeles decides to fire its offensive coordinator or relieve him of playcalling duties down the line. Gase also served as Miami’s play-caller during his time as the team’s head coach.

McDaniel’s Status as Chargers Offensive Coordinator

#Chargers QB Justin Herbert on OC Mike McDaniel: “It’s not his fault. It’s our fault as an offense. We have to do our job. The guys are open. Plays are being made. It’s on us to run, to block, to catch, to throw. It’s on us as an offense.” https://t.co/txS7h44Egk pic.twitter.com/G9Se6mEFXH — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 29, 2026

Regarding Harbaugh’s announcement, Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper wrote: “McDaniel’s future was in doubt because the offense was a disaster over the course of the team’s 0-6 start. They are averaging a league-worst 15 points per game while turning the ball over more frequently than any of the other 31 teams, so there’s a lot of room for improvement once the team is back on the field.

The Rams aren’t the easiest defense to face when you’re trying to get an offense on track, but that’s the challenge McDaniel will have to meet for the Chargers to find their first win of the season.”

Meanwhile, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert said of McDaniel, “It’s not his fault. It’s our fault as an offense. We have to do our job. The guys are open. Plays are being made. It’s on us to run, to block, to catch, to throw. It’s on us as an offense.”

While some have made the suggestion that McDaniel’s offense is too complicated, the Miami Dolphins had the 11th-best offense in the NFL in points per game in their first year with McDaniel, despite missing their starting quarterback for a significant portion of the season.