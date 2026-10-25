NFL Could Hand Down Punishment For Player Dolphins After Win vs. Jets

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins earned their first win of the season as they defeated the New York Jets 28-25 at MetLife Stadium.

For the first time all season, the Dolphins held a lead as they jumped to a 21-7 halftime lead. While New York clawed back and nearly overcame Miami’s lead on several occasions, the team picked up a pair of crucial first downs down the stretch to secure their first victory in the Jeff Hafley era.

As is the case with any game, there are positives and negatives. Unfortunately for one Dolphins player, he will likely face punishment from the NFL for his actions during the team’s win against the Jets.

Miami Dolphins Defender Likely Facing Punishment

With the Miami Dolphins leading 21-14 in the fourth quarter, New York Jets running back Braelon Allen earned a first down on a 10-yard run, setting the Jets up at Miami’s 1-yard line. After the play, Dolphins defensive end Malik Herring was penalized with unnecessary roughness.

Fortunately for the Dolphins, the penalty did not have negative ramifications as they were able to stop New York and force a field goal attempt.

However, the penalty will likely also carry a fine. Despite the in-game penalty, the NFL will review the infraction and determine whether Herring’s actions warrant a fine.

Regarding what the NFL does with the money from the fine, it posted on its website: “The fines collected are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support Legends in need and the NFL Foundation to further support the health, safety and wellness of athletes across all levels, including youth football and the communities that support the game.”

It was not all negative for Herring. Aside from earning his first win with the team, he also registered his first sack of the season. Herring had not registered a sack since the 2023 season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

Regarding the team’s win over the New York Jets, Dolphins Wire’s Mike Masala wrote: “While Miami’s offense struggled again at times, this was, by far, their best performance of the season. Quarterback Malik Willis completed 14-of-21 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns (both to Caleb Douglas, who returned from injury). He also found the end zone on the ground.

Ollie Gordon II continues to be a force out of the backfield, as he rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on 4.1 yards per attempt. The offensive line deserves some credit for the Dolphins’ success in the pass and run, as they also only allowed Willis to take two sacks.

Defensively, Miami’s performance was a mixed bag. They gave up some big chunk plays somewhat regularly, and even allowed New York to quickly cut the lead down from 11 points to 3 in just over a minute in the fourth quarter. However, they also intercepted Geno Smith once and forced a pair of quick punts. They lucked out, though, as the difference in the game was Jason Sanders‘ missed 40-yard field goal.”