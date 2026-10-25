Is Garrett Wilson Playing Today? Why WR Had 0 Catches in 1st Half of Dolphins-Jets

The Miami Dolphins had played five games this season without holding a single lead.

And as that would have to suggest, they were 0-5 through those five games.

The Dolphins then had a bye in Week 6, which gave them a chance to reset — and apparently it worked nicely.

Miami took a lead on Sunday over the New York Jets, and they eventually took a 21-7 lead to the half.

First, Malik Willis threw a touchdown to Caleb Douglas.

Then, Ollie Gordon ran the ball into the end zone for a score.

Finally, it was Willis taking it himself with less than 10 seconds left in the half.

The Jets had scored just one first-half touchdown, a pass from Geno Smith to tight end Mason Taylor.

One thing stood out more than anything else in the first half: Garrett Wilson didn’t have a single catch in the first half. That certainly helped explain why the Dolphins had a big lead.

Wilson is one of the best WRs in the NFL, yet he was shut out through 30 minutes.

Is Garrett Wilson Playing Today?

Yes, Wilson is playing on Sunday for the Jets.

The problem for New York is that Wilson isn’t actually impacting the game as a receiver.

A player like Wilson always forces the defense to be on alert, so it’s unfair to say that he’s done nothing.

But a half with zero catches is far from what the Jets would’ve wanted out of Wilson.

Amazingly, he didn’t even have a target. Smith threw 10 passes, and none of them were in Wilson’s direction.

Garrett Wilson has 0 targets in a game the #Jets trail 21-7. Unacceptable. It’s not that hard to design ways to get your best players the ball. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 25, 2026

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What Dolphins Are Giving To Jets

It appears the Dolphins are doing what they can to slow down Wilson at the expense of different passing weapons.

The big one in the first half for the Jets was Omar Cooper, who had two catches for 49 yards — that was actually one 52-yarder and one catch for minus-3.

The Jets didn’t complete another pass to a wideout in the half.

Braelon Allen had three catches from his running back position.

Then the Jets hit three different tight ends for one catch apiece — Taylor, Kenyon Sadiq and Jelani Woods.

The Dolphins were leaving the middle areas more open for those TEs and the dump-off passes to Allen while making sure not to let Wilson beat them.

If Miami wins its first game of the year, it’ll be in part because they kept Wilson in check in the first half.