Dolphins’ 22.5-Sack Veteran Floated as Trade Option for Giants, Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins are 0-4, and if they fall to 0-5, it’s time for the front office to start seeing what veterans they could sell off to recoup draft assets to continue their rebuild. What players could be on the market?

One potential name that the Dolphins could offload leading up to the Nov. 10 trade deadline is Josh Uche. Through four games, the veteran edge rusher has had six solo tackles, 11 assists, and 1.0 sack, per StatMuse.

Moreover, Uche has recorded 22.5 sacks in his career, with his best season coming in 2022 when he registered 11.5 with the New England Patriots, per StatMuse. Nonetheless, any team looking for more depth to get to the QB would be calling Miami for Uche.

In an Oct. 7 article, Zachary Rotman of FanSided sees three potential landing spots: The New York Giants, the New England Patriots, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Speaking of 0-4 football teams, the Miami Dolphins are also winless — and given their remaining schedule, it’s hard to envision more than a win or two the rest of the way,” Rotman wrote. “Given where they’re headed standings-wise, they’re another team that needs to be offloading veteran talent. Josh Uche is a no-brainer in that regard.”

The Chiefs and the Giants would make sense in a trade, but it’s highly unlikely that Miami trades Uche to New England unless the Patriots give the Dolphins the best offer they can get out in the trade market.

Why Teams Should Have an Interest in Dolphins’ Josh Uche

Furthermore, Rotman notes why Uche makes sense for other teams to pursue in the coming weeks. The veteran edge has a proven track record that he can get to the QB, and given that his on an expiring deal, there’s no long-term commitment for a team.

“Uche isn’t anything more than a rotational defender on a good team, but he has a $1.2 million cap hit on an expiring contract, which virtually every team can take on without breaking a sweat, making him semi-valuable,” Rotman added in his article.

“There would absolutely be a market for him if the Dolphins made him available, and he’s a 28-year-old on a cheap one-year deal unlikely to be back in 2027 anyway. There’s a good chance the Dolphins signed him specifically so they can trade him at the deadline.”

Tyreek Hill Gets Take on His Future Amid Chiefs Rumors

Speaking of the Chiefs, they are the rumored landing spot for former Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill. However, despite the Chiefs rumors and speculation regarding where the veteran wideout could land, The Volume’s John Middlekauff has doubts about Kansas City.

“Tyreek Hill’s next team: 85 percent of people think it’s going to be the Kansas City Chiefs,” Middlekauff said in an Oct. 6 video from “3 & OUT with John Middlekauff.” “Fourteen percent think it’s going to be the Cleveland Browns.

“The Houston Texans are at 14 percent, and the Raiders are at 14 percent. My guess is that Tyreek Hill does not end up on the Kansas City Chiefs. I could be wrong. I don’t think we see him play in the league this year.”