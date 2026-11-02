Lamar Jackson Trade Rumors Take Surprising Dolphins Turn

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins fell to 1-6 as they lost 24-19 against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.

Despite some positive momentum after a win over the New York Jets in Week 7, and a 13-3 halftime lead against New England, the second half showed this current Dolphins team still has areas that need to be addressed

Among those is the quarterback position. While quarterback Malik Willis has shown flashes, it remains unclear whether he could eventually become the Dolphins’ franchise quarterback. Now, one Hall of Famer has pitched the idea of MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson taking his talents to the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Irvin Pitches Miami Dolphins Trading for Lamar Jackson

Hall of Famer Michael Irvin commented on Lamar Jackson’s status with the Baltimore Ravens while appearing on ESPN’s First Take. He linked the Ravens quarterback to a possible move to the Miami Dolphins, saying, “Lamar in Baltimore is an NFL superstar. Lamar in Miami is an international icon, and it will be off the charts.”

Jackson is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2027 season. However, with his number of injuries over the past few seasons and both sides not agreeing to a contract extension, the Ravens could consider trading Jackson after the season.

SleeperRavens posted on X: “The Baltimore Ravens would consider TRADING QB Lamar Jackson in the offseason if the two sides cannot come to an extension, per @RapSheet

Have we seen the last of Lamar in a Purple Uniform??”

Jackson has started five games for the Baltimore Ravens this season. His 82.4 QBR would lead the NFL; however, he does not qualify due to time missed. Jackson is set to go on injured reserve after a thumb injury during his first pass attempt in Week 8.

Miami Dolphins as a Potential Lamar Jackson Destination

Regarding the Dolphins potentially acquiring Jackson, DolphinsTalk’s Patrick Fletcher wrote: “Jackson would immediately give Miami an established franchise quarterback and one of the NFL’s most dangerous offensive weapons.

The Dolphins are currently navigating a rebuilding season under head coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan. With Malik Willis getting a chance to establish himself as the team’s starting quarterback, Miami still has important decisions to make about the position’s future.

Adding a player of Jackson’s caliber would dramatically change the organization’s outlook.

Instead of wondering whether the Dolphins can develop their next franchise quarterback, Miami would have a proven superstar who could elevate the entire offense.”

Fletcher added: “Jackson grew up in Pompano Beach, Florida, so a move to the Dolphins would feel like a homecoming.

The opportunity to play professionally in his home region, combined with Miami’s international visibility, creates an appealing storyline.

And there’s little doubt that Jackson wearing aqua and orange would immediately become one of the NFL’s biggest stories.

But the Dolphins must also determine whether pursuing an established quarterback fits their rebuilding timeline, financial plans, and long-term roster-building strategy.”

Jackson has been selected to the Pro Bowl four times, named a first-team All-Pro three times and named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player twice.