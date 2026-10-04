Mack Hollins Injury Update: Why Ex-Dolphins WR Left Patriots-Bills Game

Mack Hollins is familiar to the AFC East Division.

He broke out in earnest in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. Since then, he has played for both the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.

That has a bunch of rival fanbases all a bit invested in watching how Collins does, particularly because he’s the epitome of the guy you’d rather have on your team than on the other side.

As Dolphins fans waited for their late afternoon game to start on Sunday in Week 4, many may have noticed Hollins leave the Patriots’ game on the road in Buffalo. It didn’t look good.

Mack Hollins Injury Update

Hollins walked off under his own power, but quite slowly.

It appeared he had sustained a non-contact injury. He was running a pass route but came up lame by himself, without anyone really hitting him.

Hollins initially went with a couple of trainers to the blue medical tent, and then he made his way to the locker room.

The Patriots continued their drive down toward the goal line, but Hollins walked the other way toward the locker room and some more medical tests.

Mack Hollins With Dolphins

The Dolphins were the first place Hollins started to show he might belong in the NFL.

He had caught 16 passes as a fourth-round rookie with the Eagles in 2017, but he didn’t play a regular season game in 2018 and was cut by Philly midway through the 2019 season.

The Dolphins signed him, and Hollins got into four games with Miami at the close of the 2019 season, although he didn’t make a catch.

He made an impression on the building, enough to be brought back for 2020.

During the 2020 season, Hollins had 16 catches for 176 yards and a touchdown. Then in 2021, it was another 14 catches for 223 yards and four TDs.

The Dolphins could count on Hollins to be available each week, and he did a lot of the little things well, but they couldn’t provide him a bigger opportunity in the offense.

Hollins ended up seeking greener pastures and found them with the Las Vegas Raiders, for whom he caught 57 passes for 690 yards and four touchdowns in 2022. He was never going to get that many looks in Miami, and both sides likely knew it at the time.

Still, Hollins was quite the character, and for Miami watching him with other teams in their division has to be a bit weird.

On Sunday, everyone was simply hoping his injury wasn’t as bad as it may have appeared.