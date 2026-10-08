Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill May Join AFC East Division Rival

After the Miami Dolphins released All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill this offseason following a dislocated knee injury that cost him a majority of the 2025 season, the veteran has remained unsigned.

Perhaps the biggest reason that the wide receiver remains without an NFL team is that he continues to recover from his devastating injury, which included multiple torn ligaments in his knee and resulted in two surgeries.

However, the former Dolphins wide receiver now appears closer to returning than before. Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, stated this week that he anticipated the wide receiver would sign in the upcoming few days. While Hill has not worked out for any teams, Rosenhaus did indicate that there has been interest in the Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Now, one NFL analyst has listed an AFC East division rival as a potential landing spot for the former Miami superstar.

New England Patriots Named Potential Destination for Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill

Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells included the New England Patriots among the potential destinations for the former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Wells wrote: “Hill has already been linked in a potential reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs following injuries to Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton in Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Other receiver-needy teams that also have playoff aspirations at this point include the Raiders and New England Patriots…

The Patriots are going to get pass-catching help when A.J. Brown returns from the sprained ankle that has kept him out since Week 1. He is currently on injured reserve, so the earliest he could play is Week 6 against the New York Jets.

Brown is reportedly pushing to return as soon as he is eligible.

There might have been more urgency from the Patriots to make another move if they continued on their trajectory through the first three games, but Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills quieted some of the concerns.

Efton Chism III, who caught the game-winning touchdown against Buffalo, is also earning more playing time. His 34 offensive snaps were eight more than he had in the first two games combined.”

The New England Patriots already added A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs this offseason. While Brown will be out for another week, he should slot right back into the starting lineup in his return. Meanwhile, Doubs is fresh off his best game with the Patriots after signing his four-year contract this offseason. While adding an explosive player could certainly help New England, perhaps it may no longer be a priority for them.

Likeliest Tyreek Hill Landing Spot

As a result, at this moment, Hill’s likeliest landing spot appears to be a reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill played for the Chiefs for the first six seasons of his career, before being traded to the Dolphins ahead of the 2022 season.

With the Chiefs dealing with injuries at the wide receiver position, Hill returning to Kansas City makes the most sense. The Chiefs have reportedly already reached out to Hill expressing their interest.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport stated that it would be a surprise if Hill ends up signing with a team that is not the Kansas City Chiefs.